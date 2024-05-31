As ‘picky bits’ season approaches, Asda is out to prove that gourmet doesn’t have to mean pricey. The retailer has launched 26 new additions into its seasonal Picnic & Deli Bites range, perfect for shoppers looking to spice up their al fresco dining.

Highlights include the spicy Iberico cheese and chorizo rollitos, arrabbiata arancini, marinated anchovy and chorizo pots and a whole range of marinated olives – all under £3