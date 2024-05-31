As ‘picky bits’ season approaches, Asda is out to prove that gourmet doesn’t have to mean pricey. The retailer has launched 26 new additions into its seasonal Picnic & Deli Bites range, perfect for shoppers looking to spice up their al fresco dining.

Highlights include the spicy Iberico cheese and chorizo rollitos, arrabbiata arancini, marinated anchovy and chorizo pots and a whole range of marinated olives – all under £3

Olives:

Pesto Marinated Olives  

13128273_T1

£3/150g

Pitted green olives in a garlic, basil and vegetarian hard cheese pesto marinade.

 

Spanish Green Olives with Cheddar Cheese  

13129967_T1

£3/150g

Pitted green olives and diced extra mature cheddar cheese in rapeseed oil.

 

Greek Garlic, Pimento & Jalapeño Stuffed Olives  

13175575_T1

£3/150g

Pitted green olives stuffed with garlic, pimento or jalapeño in an extra virgin olive oil (1.5%) marinade with herbs.

 

Marinated Piri Piri Green Olives  

13129966_T1

£3/150g

Pitted green olives and whole chilli peppers in a chilli and garlic rapeseed oil dressing.

 

Marinated Honey & Chilli Olives with Cheese  

13128258_T1

£3/150g

Pitted green olives with diced Ibérico cheese in a honey glaze with chilli.

 

Marinades:

Marinated Pickle Pot  

13146453_T1

£3/150g

Pickled white and pink onions, pickled cornichon gherkins and guindilla chillies in a rapeseed oil, honey glaze and balsamic vinegar marinade.

 

Marinated Ploughman’s Pot  

13129968_T1

£3/130g

Semi-dried tomatoes marinated in a garlic and mixed herb oil dressing, extra mature cheddar cheese, pickled silverskin onions and cocktail gherkins.

 

Marinated Anchovies  

13129969_T1

£3/130g

Anchovy fillets in a parsley, garlic and lemon zest rapeseed oil dressing.

 

Marinated Chorizo  

13173982_T1

£3/150g

Fermented air-dried pork sausage marinated in a honey glaze with balsamic vinegar and chilli flavoured rapeseed oil.

 

Meat Deli:

Ibérico Cheese & Chorizo Rollitos  

13227004_T1

£3/88g

Ibérico cheese wrapped in cured and air-dried pork chorizo sausage.

 

Italian Cheese & Ham Rollitos  

13227003_T1

£3/88g

Italian provolone cheese wrapped in smoked prosciutto.

 

Harissa Chicken Parcels  

13129279_T1

£3/100g

Pastry parcel filled with chicken thigh, red peppers, tomato, red chilli and garlic.

 

Chicken Gyros Parcels  

13129278_T1

£3/108g

Pastry filled with chicken breast, tomatoes, red onion and chicken thigh with yoghurt, herbs and spices.

 

Veggie Deli:

Tomato & Mozzarella Parcels  

13129280_T1

£3/108g

Pastry filled with mozzarella cheese and tomato.

 

Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

13128254_T1

£2.50/150g

Green jalapeño peppers filled with soft cheese in rapeseed oil.

 

Stuffed Vine Leaves  

13173981_T1

£3/150g

Vine leaves stuffed with cooked seasoned rice in a rapeseed oil marinade.

 

Cheese & Onion Rolls  

12085891_T1

£2.15/180g

Onion, potato, medium fat soft cheese and mature cheddar cheeses in puff pastry.

 

Spiced Vegetable Samosas  

13129281_T1

£3/150g

Spiced vegetables encased in golden pastry

 

Arrabbiata Arancini  

13129277_T1

£3/180g

Cooked arborio and white rice, tomato, extra mature cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with red chilli, coated in breadcrumbs.

 

Sweetcorn Fritters  

13129276_T1

£3/180g

Fritters made with sweetcorn, red pepper and spring onion.

Charles is digital and social assistant at The Grocer.View full Profile

More from Charles Wright

Topics