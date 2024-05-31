As ‘picky bits’ season approaches, Asda is out to prove that gourmet doesn’t have to mean pricey. The retailer has launched 26 new additions into its seasonal Picnic & Deli Bites range, perfect for shoppers looking to spice up their al fresco dining.
Highlights include the spicy Iberico cheese and chorizo rollitos, arrabbiata arancini, marinated anchovy and chorizo pots and a whole range of marinated olives – all under £3
Olives:
Pesto Marinated Olives
£3/150g
Pitted green olives in a garlic, basil and vegetarian hard cheese pesto marinade.
Spanish Green Olives with Cheddar Cheese
£3/150g
Pitted green olives and diced extra mature cheddar cheese in rapeseed oil.
Greek Garlic, Pimento & Jalapeño Stuffed Olives
£3/150g
Pitted green olives stuffed with garlic, pimento or jalapeño in an extra virgin olive oil (1.5%) marinade with herbs.
Marinated Piri Piri Green Olives
£3/150g
Pitted green olives and whole chilli peppers in a chilli and garlic rapeseed oil dressing.
Marinated Honey & Chilli Olives with Cheese
£3/150g
Pitted green olives with diced Ibérico cheese in a honey glaze with chilli.
Marinades:
Marinated Pickle Pot
£3/150g
Pickled white and pink onions, pickled cornichon gherkins and guindilla chillies in a rapeseed oil, honey glaze and balsamic vinegar marinade.
Marinated Ploughman’s Pot
£3/130g
Semi-dried tomatoes marinated in a garlic and mixed herb oil dressing, extra mature cheddar cheese, pickled silverskin onions and cocktail gherkins.
Marinated Anchovies
£3/130g
Anchovy fillets in a parsley, garlic and lemon zest rapeseed oil dressing.
Marinated Chorizo
£3/150g
Fermented air-dried pork sausage marinated in a honey glaze with balsamic vinegar and chilli flavoured rapeseed oil.
Meat Deli:
Ibérico Cheese & Chorizo Rollitos
£3/88g
Ibérico cheese wrapped in cured and air-dried pork chorizo sausage.
Italian Cheese & Ham Rollitos
£3/88g
Italian provolone cheese wrapped in smoked prosciutto.
Harissa Chicken Parcels
£3/100g
Pastry parcel filled with chicken thigh, red peppers, tomato, red chilli and garlic.
Chicken Gyros Parcels
£3/108g
Pastry filled with chicken breast, tomatoes, red onion and chicken thigh with yoghurt, herbs and spices.
Veggie Deli:
Tomato & Mozzarella Parcels
£3/108g
Pastry filled with mozzarella cheese and tomato.
Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers
£2.50/150g
Green jalapeño peppers filled with soft cheese in rapeseed oil.
Stuffed Vine Leaves
£3/150g
Vine leaves stuffed with cooked seasoned rice in a rapeseed oil marinade.
Cheese & Onion Rolls
£2.15/180g
Onion, potato, medium fat soft cheese and mature cheddar cheeses in puff pastry.
Spiced Vegetable Samosas
£3/150g
Spiced vegetables encased in golden pastry
Arrabbiata Arancini
£3/180g
Cooked arborio and white rice, tomato, extra mature cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with red chilli, coated in breadcrumbs.
Sweetcorn Fritters
£3/180g
Fritters made with sweetcorn, red pepper and spring onion.
No comments yet