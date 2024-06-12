Co-op has announced its summer range for 2024, promising a range of NPD for the convenience-seeking consumer. This year’s lineup has a focus on food to go and barbecue lines inspired by global cuisines. From a Chinese salt & pepper chicken wrap to Korean-style chicken dragon rolls, Co-op is taking the impulse shopper on a taste tour around the world.

Co-op’s barbecue range is 100% British-sourced meat, featuring Cajun-style mini fillets and minted lamb kebabs. The retailer is also celebrating 30 years of Fairtrade with its exclusive Fairtrade Neapolitan ice cream.

“As a convenience retailer, we understand our members and customers seek quick and easy solutions, especially during the busy summer months,” said Nicole Tallant, head of Co-op brand. “We want to enhance their dining experience, allowing them to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying moments with friends and family. Whether it’s drinks for a Euros party, everyday summer essentials, or everything needed for an impromptu barbecue.”

Co-op’s summer range is now available in stores nationwide with member pricing. Whether it’s a barbecue on the beach or picky bits in the park, take a look at the highlights from Co-op’s new summer range

Food to go
Chinese Menu Salt & Pepper Chicken Wrap

MAN-089221-034-RT-Chinese Salt Pepper Chicken Wrap

£3.85/227g

British chicken goujons with mixed vegetables, spinach and chilli mayo in a chilli tortilla wrap.

 

Mexican Menu Fajita Beef Wrap

MAN-089221-248-RT-Mexican Fajita Beef Wrap

£3.85/209g

Steak strips with vegetables, cheddar cheese, beans, crème fraiche, chilli and chipotle relish in a tomato tortilla wrap.

 

Plant Based Harissa Spiced Falafel Wrap

MAN-089221-245-RT-Harissa Spiced Falafel Wrap

£3.85/222g

Spiced falafel with harissa houmous, spinach, mango chutney and slaw.

 

Salami & Mortadella Focaccia Sandwich

MAN-089221-246-RT-Salami and Mortedella Ham Focaccia Sandwich

£3.85/218g

Milano salami, mortadella sausage, pesto mayonnaise, mayonnaise, soft cheese, tomato and rocket in a rosemary focaccia.

 

Sushi Menu Korean Style Chicken Dragon Rolls

MAN-089221-035-RT-Fusion Menu Korean Chicken Dragon Rolls

£5.25/188g

Eight Korean-style chopped and shaped chicken breast rolls, with carrot and red cabbage, kimchi-style mayonnaise, sesame seeds, paprika flakes and spring onions.

 

Sushi Menu Siracha Prawn Dragon Rolls

MAN-089221-149-RT-Fusion Siracha Prawn Dragon Sushi

£5.25/187g

Eight Sriracha prawn and red pepper California rolls with sriracha mayonnaise, fried onions and paprika flakes.

 

BBQ
Cajun Style Mini Fillets

Cajun Chicken Fillets_01

£3.50/330g

British chicken breast mini fillets with a spicy Cajun-style marinade.

 

Smoky Hot Dogs

Teriyaki Pulled Beef Hot Dog

£3.50/400g

Jumbo British outdoor-bred pork hot dogs with a smoky BBQ seasoning.

 

Minted Lamb Kebabs

Mint Kofta Kebabs v2

£3.50/240g

British lamb kofta kebabs with a hint of sweet mint.

 

Hog Roast & Apple Burgers

Hog Roast Beefburger Portrait_01

£3.25/284g

British outdoor-bred pork burgers with smoky slow-cooked pork and Bramley apple pieces.

 

Slow Cooked Teriyaki Pulled Beef

Teriyaki Pulled Beef

£5/400g

Slow-cooked British beef with a sticky soy rub, served with teriyaki sauce.

 

Slow Cooked Chicken Shawarma

Slow Cooked Chicken Shawarma

£4.75/400g

Tender British chicken thighs marinated and slow-cooked in a Middle Eastern-inspired spice blend.

 

British Beef Sizzle Steak

Beef Sizzle Steak_03 v7 low res

£2.75/175g

British beef steaks with a garlic and herb glaze.

 

Mint & Garlic Lamb Rump Steaks

Mint Garlic Lamb Rump Steaks

£5/260g

British lamb rump steaks with a garlic and mint glaze.

 

Sweet Chilli Chicken Kebab

Chilli Chicken Kebabs

£3.95/270g

British chicken breast pieces with a sticky sweet chilli glaze.

 

Pizza
Irresistible Kashmiri Style Butter Chicken Pizza

Pizza_03 v2_Low Res

£5.95/495g

Kashmiri-style sauce, mozzarella, chargrilled butter chicken, spinach and red onion on a wood-fired pizza base. Back by popular demand.

 

Irresistible Pepperoni Hot Honey Pizza

Pizzas_01 v2_Low Res

£5.95/471g

Wood-fired pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and red chillies, with a hot honey drizzle.

 

Sides
Irresistible Whipped Feta & Mint Dip

Picnic Whipped Feta Shawarma Crisps Piri Piri Olives New York Deli Bites_02

£2.50/160g

Whipped Greek feta with yoghurt, mint and parsley.

 

Tapas Platter

Close up Tapas Platter_01

£3/170g

A selection of olives, tomatoes and gouda cheese.

 

Smoky Rice & Bean Salad

Close up Smoky Bean Salad_01

£2.50/225g

Rice, a mix of four beans, sweetcorn, onion and red peppers in a smoky tomato dressing.

 

Middle Eastern Inspired Chicken Shawarma Parcels

Picnic Pizza Poppers Arancini Shawarma Parcels Nocellera Olives_01

£3/150g

Pastry parcels filled with British chicken, red cabbage, carrot, and spring onion in a chilli sauce.

 

Irresistible Chilli & Garlic Olives with Piri Piri Peppers

Picnic Whipped Feta Shawarma Crisps Piri Piri Olives New York Deli Bites_02

£3.30/130g

Green olives in a chilli and garlic vegetable oil dressing with piri piri chillies.

 

New York Style Pork Deli Bites with Mustard Gherkin Dip

Picnic Whipped Feta Shawarma Crisps Piri Piri Olives New York Deli Bites_02

£3/220g

British pork, emmental cheese and dill pickle in a crumb coating, with a mustard gherkin dip.

 

Chorizo Arancini

Picnic Pizza Poppers Arancini Shawarma Parcels Nocellera Olives_01

£3/150g

Spiced rice with chorizo and red pepper in a crisp crumb coating and oozy cheese centre.

 

Pizza Poppers

Picnic Pizza Poppers Arancini Shawarma Parcels Nocellera Olives_01

£3/150g

Cheesy potato bites in a crisp crumb coating, filled with tomato and herb margherita pizza sauce.

 

Cheese & Onion Puffs

Picnic Ploughmans Sausage Roll Cheese Onion Puffs Dinky Pork Pie Bombay Potato Salad_02

£3/96g

Puff pastry parcels with extra mature cheddar, cream cheese and caramelised onions.

 

Irresistible Ploughmans Sausage Rolls

Picnic Ploughmans Sausage Roll Cheese Onion Puffs Dinky Pork Pie Bombay Potato Salad_02

£3.50/188g

British pork, cheese and sweet pickle wrapped in a flaky pastry topped with an onion crumb.

 

Mini BBQ Pork Pies

Picnic Ploughmans Sausage Roll Cheese Onion Puffs Dinky Pork Pie Bombay Potato Salad_02

£3/200g

Smoky seasoned British pork with BBQ sauce in crisp hot water crust pastry.

 

Bombay Potato Salad

Picnic Ploughmans Sausage Roll Cheese Onion Puffs Dinky Pork Pie Bombay Potato Salad_02

£2.50/225g

Cooked baby potatoes, onions, spiced mango chutney, mayonnaise and yoghurt dressing.

 

All Dressed Seriously Saucy Crisps

Close up All Dressed Crisps_01

£1.75/150g

Crinkle-cut crisps seasoned with a blend of shopper favourite sauces.

 

Irresistible Chilli Chicken Shawarma Crisps

Picnic Whipped Feta Shawarma Crisps Piri Piri Olives New York Deli Bites_02

£1.75/150g

Seasoned with British chicken, warming spices and a kick of chilli.

 

Ice cream
Raspberry & Peach Flavour Trifle

Strawberry Cheesecake Blackcurrant CheeseCake & Trifle_01

£3.50/600g

Juicy raspberries in peach jelly, topped with sponge, vanilla custard and whipped cream.

 

Blackcurrant Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake Blackcurrant CheeseCake & Trifle_01

£2.75/450g

Creamy cheesecake on a biscuit base with a zingy blackcurrant top.

 

Irresistible Strawberries & Cream Cheesecake Slices

Strawberry Cheesecake Blackcurrant CheeseCake & Trifle_01

£3.50/2x74g

Vanilla-flavoured cheesecakes on a digestive crumb base, topped with strawberry sauce.

 

Neapolitan Soft Serve Ice Cream Cones

Neapolitan Ice Cream Cone_01

£2.85/4x140ml

Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice creams topped with chocolate sauce and strawberry pearls.

 

Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Sticks

Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Sticks_01

£1.50/3x100ml

Vanilla-flavoured ice cream coated in milk chocolate and roasted almonds.

 

Irresistible Pistachio, Raspberry & Mascarpone Gelato

Tiramisu Gelato & Pistachio Raspberry Mascarpone Gelato_02 v2

£4.75/350g

Layers of pistachio and mascarpone gelato, raspberry sauce, and pistachio pieces.

 

Irresistible Tiramisu Gelato

Tiramisu Gelato & Pistachio Raspberry Mascarpone Gelato_02 v2

£4.75/380g

Layers of creamy tiramisu gelato, made with marsala wine and rich coffee sauce.

