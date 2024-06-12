Co-op has announced its summer range for 2024, promising a range of NPD for the convenience-seeking consumer. This year’s lineup has a focus on food to go and barbecue lines inspired by global cuisines. From a Chinese salt & pepper chicken wrap to Korean-style chicken dragon rolls, Co-op is taking the impulse shopper on a taste tour around the world.
Co-op’s barbecue range is 100% British-sourced meat, featuring Cajun-style mini fillets and minted lamb kebabs. The retailer is also celebrating 30 years of Fairtrade with its exclusive Fairtrade Neapolitan ice cream.
“As a convenience retailer, we understand our members and customers seek quick and easy solutions, especially during the busy summer months,” said Nicole Tallant, head of Co-op brand. “We want to enhance their dining experience, allowing them to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying moments with friends and family. Whether it’s drinks for a Euros party, everyday summer essentials, or everything needed for an impromptu barbecue.”
Co-op’s summer range is now available in stores nationwide with member pricing. Whether it’s a barbecue on the beach or picky bits in the park, take a look at the highlights from Co-op’s new summer range
Food to go
Chinese Menu Salt & Pepper Chicken Wrap
£3.85/227g
British chicken goujons with mixed vegetables, spinach and chilli mayo in a chilli tortilla wrap.
Mexican Menu Fajita Beef Wrap
£3.85/209g
Steak strips with vegetables, cheddar cheese, beans, crème fraiche, chilli and chipotle relish in a tomato tortilla wrap.
Plant Based Harissa Spiced Falafel Wrap
£3.85/222g
Spiced falafel with harissa houmous, spinach, mango chutney and slaw.
Salami & Mortadella Focaccia Sandwich
£3.85/218g
Milano salami, mortadella sausage, pesto mayonnaise, mayonnaise, soft cheese, tomato and rocket in a rosemary focaccia.
Sushi Menu Korean Style Chicken Dragon Rolls
£5.25/188g
Eight Korean-style chopped and shaped chicken breast rolls, with carrot and red cabbage, kimchi-style mayonnaise, sesame seeds, paprika flakes and spring onions.
Sushi Menu Siracha Prawn Dragon Rolls
£5.25/187g
Eight Sriracha prawn and red pepper California rolls with sriracha mayonnaise, fried onions and paprika flakes.
Read more:
BBQ
Cajun Style Mini Fillets
£3.50/330g
British chicken breast mini fillets with a spicy Cajun-style marinade.
Smoky Hot Dogs
£3.50/400g
Jumbo British outdoor-bred pork hot dogs with a smoky BBQ seasoning.
Minted Lamb Kebabs
£3.50/240g
British lamb kofta kebabs with a hint of sweet mint.
Hog Roast & Apple Burgers
£3.25/284g
British outdoor-bred pork burgers with smoky slow-cooked pork and Bramley apple pieces.
Slow Cooked Teriyaki Pulled Beef
£5/400g
Slow-cooked British beef with a sticky soy rub, served with teriyaki sauce.
Slow Cooked Chicken Shawarma
£4.75/400g
Tender British chicken thighs marinated and slow-cooked in a Middle Eastern-inspired spice blend.
British Beef Sizzle Steak
£2.75/175g
British beef steaks with a garlic and herb glaze.
Mint & Garlic Lamb Rump Steaks
£5/260g
British lamb rump steaks with a garlic and mint glaze.
Sweet Chilli Chicken Kebab
£3.95/270g
British chicken breast pieces with a sticky sweet chilli glaze.
Read more Fairtrade:
-
All eyes on ‘industry first’ ethical banana buying coalitions
-
UK Fairtrade product sales generate £28m in premium for farmers
Pizza
Irresistible Kashmiri Style Butter Chicken Pizza
£5.95/495g
Kashmiri-style sauce, mozzarella, chargrilled butter chicken, spinach and red onion on a wood-fired pizza base. Back by popular demand.
Irresistible Pepperoni Hot Honey Pizza
£5.95/471g
Wood-fired pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and red chillies, with a hot honey drizzle.
Sides
Irresistible Whipped Feta & Mint Dip
£2.50/160g
Whipped Greek feta with yoghurt, mint and parsley.
Tapas Platter
£3/170g
A selection of olives, tomatoes and gouda cheese.
Smoky Rice & Bean Salad
£2.50/225g
Rice, a mix of four beans, sweetcorn, onion and red peppers in a smoky tomato dressing.
Middle Eastern Inspired Chicken Shawarma Parcels
£3/150g
Pastry parcels filled with British chicken, red cabbage, carrot, and spring onion in a chilli sauce.
Irresistible Chilli & Garlic Olives with Piri Piri Peppers
£3.30/130g
Green olives in a chilli and garlic vegetable oil dressing with piri piri chillies.
New York Style Pork Deli Bites with Mustard Gherkin Dip
£3/220g
British pork, emmental cheese and dill pickle in a crumb coating, with a mustard gherkin dip.
Chorizo Arancini
£3/150g
Spiced rice with chorizo and red pepper in a crisp crumb coating and oozy cheese centre.
Pizza Poppers
£3/150g
Cheesy potato bites in a crisp crumb coating, filled with tomato and herb margherita pizza sauce.
Cheese & Onion Puffs
£3/96g
Puff pastry parcels with extra mature cheddar, cream cheese and caramelised onions.
Irresistible Ploughmans Sausage Rolls
£3.50/188g
British pork, cheese and sweet pickle wrapped in a flaky pastry topped with an onion crumb.
Mini BBQ Pork Pies
£3/200g
Smoky seasoned British pork with BBQ sauce in crisp hot water crust pastry.
Bombay Potato Salad
£2.50/225g
Cooked baby potatoes, onions, spiced mango chutney, mayonnaise and yoghurt dressing.
All Dressed Seriously Saucy Crisps
£1.75/150g
Crinkle-cut crisps seasoned with a blend of shopper favourite sauces.
Irresistible Chilli Chicken Shawarma Crisps
£1.75/150g
Seasoned with British chicken, warming spices and a kick of chilli.
Ice cream
Raspberry & Peach Flavour Trifle
£3.50/600g
Juicy raspberries in peach jelly, topped with sponge, vanilla custard and whipped cream.
Blackcurrant Cheesecake
£2.75/450g
Creamy cheesecake on a biscuit base with a zingy blackcurrant top.
Irresistible Strawberries & Cream Cheesecake Slices
£3.50/2x74g
Vanilla-flavoured cheesecakes on a digestive crumb base, topped with strawberry sauce.
Neapolitan Soft Serve Ice Cream Cones
£2.85/4x140ml
Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice creams topped with chocolate sauce and strawberry pearls.
Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Sticks
£1.50/3x100ml
Vanilla-flavoured ice cream coated in milk chocolate and roasted almonds.
Irresistible Pistachio, Raspberry & Mascarpone Gelato
£4.75/350g
Layers of pistachio and mascarpone gelato, raspberry sauce, and pistachio pieces.
Irresistible Tiramisu Gelato
£4.75/380g
Layers of creamy tiramisu gelato, made with marsala wine and rich coffee sauce.
No comments yet