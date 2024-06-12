Co-op has announced its summer range for 2024, promising a range of NPD for the convenience-seeking consumer. This year’s lineup has a focus on food to go and barbecue lines inspired by global cuisines. From a Chinese salt & pepper chicken wrap to Korean-style chicken dragon rolls, Co-op is taking the impulse shopper on a taste tour around the world.

Co-op’s barbecue range is 100% British-sourced meat, featuring Cajun-style mini fillets and minted lamb kebabs. The retailer is also celebrating 30 years of Fairtrade with its exclusive Fairtrade Neapolitan ice cream.

“As a convenience retailer, we understand our members and customers seek quick and easy solutions, especially during the busy summer months,” said Nicole Tallant, head of Co-op brand. “We want to enhance their dining experience, allowing them to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying moments with friends and family. Whether it’s drinks for a Euros party, everyday summer essentials, or everything needed for an impromptu barbecue.”

Co-op’s summer range is now available in stores nationwide with member pricing. Whether it’s a barbecue on the beach or picky bits in the park, take a look at the highlights from Co-op’s new summer range