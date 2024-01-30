Waitrose is kicking off the Easter season early this year, launching a range of affordable luxury treats for adults.
Waitrose is taking a sustainable approach with all own-brand confectionery made using Fairtrade cocoa and 100% recyclable packaging.
From whimsical pistachio-themed double-shelled Easter eggs to chilli-spiced Mexican honey-filled chocolate chicks, Jack the Jack Russell with an Easter makeover to a panettone hot cross bun crossover cake, this is what Waitrose has to offer this spring.
No.1 The Cracking Pistachio
£14/305g
Inspired by pistachio nuts, with a shell within a shell. Blonde on the outside and crack open to reveal a pistachio shell inside.
No.1 Hot Honey Hatchlings
£6/103g
Chocolate chicks made with No.1 single origin Dominican Republic 65% dark chocolate and filled with Mexican honey caramel spiced with a pinch of chilli.
No.1 Speckled Bird Box Eggs
£7/150g
Velvety, malt-flavour ganache and a crunchy layer of chocolate with sourdough breadcrumbs.
Sam on Toast
£5/78g
Returning from last year is Waitrose new Easter mascot Sunny Side Sam, this year Sam also is served on top of a solid Belgian milk chocolate slice with a creamy butterscotch flavour. Kids and dogs will be happy too with new cuddly toy format available with new Sunny Side Sam Plush for £5.
Cox & Co Miso & Caramel Egg
£9/170g
Made with 47% single origin Colombian cacao. Flavoured with white miso powder and natural caramel flavour, for a balance of saltiness and sweetness. Farm-to-bar cacao, no refined sugars, 100% sustainable plastic and suitable for vegans.
No.1 Golden Hot Cross Buns
£2.50/4 buns
Made with a sourdough starter. Lightly spiced, with sultanas, dried apricots, golden sultanas and Seville orange marmalade.
Speckled Egg Jack the Jack Russell
£8.50
Chocolate sponge rolled with chocolate buttercream and finished with milk chocolate and Easter decorations.
Hot Cross Bunettone
£8/500g
A mashup of a panettone and a hot cross bun - spiced Italian cake with butter, sultanas and candied orange peel. Comes with a sachet of icing sugar and a stencil to decorate at home.
Lemon and Raspberry Torta
£8/500g
An Italian twist on a lemon cake, with pockets of raspberry sauce and lemon-flavoured icing sugar to finish.
Easter Cluck-cakes
£4.50/4 cakes
Golden vanilla sponge with vanilla buttercream and hand-piped decorations.
Sour Cherry Mallows
£4/100g
Marshmallows with sour cherry pieces.
