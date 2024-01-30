Waitrose is kicking off the Easter season early this year, launching a range of affordable luxury treats for adults.

Waitrose is taking a sustainable approach with all own-brand confectionery made using Fairtrade cocoa and 100% recyclable packaging.

From whimsical pistachio-themed double-shelled Easter eggs to chilli-spiced Mexican honey-filled chocolate chicks, Jack the Jack Russell with an Easter makeover to a panettone hot cross bun crossover cake, this is what Waitrose has to offer this spring.

No.1 The Cracking Pistachio

WP_MEDIAEDITSPRING2024_No1GroupEggs_LOW

£14/305g

Inspired by pistachio nuts, with a shell within a shell. Blonde on the outside and crack open to reveal a pistachio shell inside.

 

No.1 Hot Honey Hatchlings

WP_MEDIAEDITSPRING2024_633174_HotHoneyHatchlings_02_HIGH

£6/103g

Chocolate chicks made with No.1 single origin Dominican Republic 65% dark chocolate and filled with Mexican honey caramel spiced with a pinch of chilli.

 

No.1 Speckled Bird Box Eggs

WP_MEDIAEDITSPRING2024_664722_SpecklledBirdBoxEggs_HIGH

£7/150g

Velvety, malt-flavour ganache and a crunchy layer of chocolate with sourdough breadcrumbs. 

 

Sam on Toast

WP_MEDIAEDITSPRING2024_SunnySideTrio_V2_SQUARE_HIGH

£5/78g

Returning from last year is Waitrose new Easter mascot Sunny Side Sam, this year Sam also is served on top of a solid Belgian milk chocolate slice with a creamy butterscotch flavour. Kids and dogs will be happy too with new cuddly toy format available with new Sunny Side Sam Plush for £5.

 

Cox & Co Miso & Caramel Egg

WP_MEDIAEDITSPRING2024_Cox_Co_Group_HIGH

£9/170g

Made with 47% single origin Colombian cacao. Flavoured with white miso powder and natural caramel flavour, for a balance of saltiness and sweetness. Farm-to-bar cacao, no refined sugars, 100% sustainable plastic and suitable for vegans.

 

No.1 Golden Hot Cross Buns

Waitrose-Media-Edit-Spring-2024_Easter_No.1-golden-hot-cross-buns_SQUARE_HIGH

£2.50/4 buns

Made with a sourdough starter. Lightly spiced, with sultanas, dried apricots, golden sultanas and Seville orange marmalade. 

 

Speckled Egg Jack the Jack Russell

Waitrose-Media-Edit-Spring-2024_Easter_Speckled-Egg-Jack_Sliced-SQUARE_HIGH

£8.50

Chocolate sponge rolled with chocolate buttercream and finished with milk chocolate and Easter decorations.

 

Hot Cross Bunettone

Waitrose-Media-Edit-Spring-2024_Hot-Cross-Bunettone_cut_LOW

£8/500g

A mashup of a panettone and a hot cross bun - spiced Italian cake with butter, sultanas and candied orange peel. Comes with a sachet of icing sugar and a stencil to decorate at home.

 

Lemon and Raspberry Torta

Waitrose-Media-Edit-Spring-2024_Lemon-Raspberry-Torta_Slice_out_SQUARE_HIGH

£8/500g

An Italian twist on a lemon cake, with pockets of raspberry sauce and lemon-flavoured icing sugar to finish. 

 

Easter Cluck-cakes

Waitrose-Media-Edit-Spring-2024_Easter-Cluck-Cakes_SQUARE_HIGH

£4.50/4 cakes

Golden vanilla sponge with vanilla buttercream and hand-piped decorations.

 

Sour Cherry Mallows

WP_MEDIAEDITSPRING2024_SOUR_CHERRY_MALLOWS_HIGH

£4/100g

Marshmallows with sour cherry pieces.

