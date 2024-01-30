From whimsical pistachio-themed double-shelled Easter eggs to chilli-spiced Mexican honey-filled chocolate chicks, Jack the Jack Russell with an Easter makeover to a panettone hot cross bun crossover cake, this is what Waitrose has to offer this spring.

Waitrose is taking a sustainable approach with all own-brand confectionery made using Fairtrade cocoa and 100% recyclable packaging.

Waitrose is kicking off the Easter season early this year, launching a range of affordable luxury treats for adults.

No.1 The Cracking Pistachio

£14/305g

Inspired by pistachio nuts, with a shell within a shell. Blonde on the outside and crack open to reveal a pistachio shell inside.

No.1 Hot Honey Hatchlings

£6/103g

Chocolate chicks made with No.1 single origin Dominican Republic 65% dark chocolate and filled with Mexican honey caramel spiced with a pinch of chilli.

No.1 Speckled Bird Box Eggs

£7/150g

Velvety, malt-flavour ganache and a crunchy layer of chocolate with sourdough breadcrumbs.

Sam on Toast

£5/78g

Returning from last year is Waitrose new Easter mascot Sunny Side Sam, this year Sam also is served on top of a solid Belgian milk chocolate slice with a creamy butterscotch flavour. Kids and dogs will be happy too with new cuddly toy format available with new Sunny Side Sam Plush for £5.

Cox & Co Miso & Caramel Egg

£9/170g

Made with 47% single origin Colombian cacao. Flavoured with white miso powder and natural caramel flavour, for a balance of saltiness and sweetness. Farm-to-bar cacao, no refined sugars, 100% sustainable plastic and suitable for vegans.

No.1 Golden Hot Cross Buns

£2.50/4 buns

Made with a sourdough starter. Lightly spiced, with sultanas, dried apricots, golden sultanas and Seville orange marmalade.

Speckled Egg Jack the Jack Russell

£8.50

Chocolate sponge rolled with chocolate buttercream and finished with milk chocolate and Easter decorations.

Hot Cross Bunettone

£8/500g

A mashup of a panettone and a hot cross bun - spiced Italian cake with butter, sultanas and candied orange peel. Comes with a sachet of icing sugar and a stencil to decorate at home.

Lemon and Raspberry Torta

£8/500g

An Italian twist on a lemon cake, with pockets of raspberry sauce and lemon-flavoured icing sugar to finish.

Easter Cluck-cakes

£4.50/4 cakes

Golden vanilla sponge with vanilla buttercream and hand-piped decorations.

Sour Cherry Mallows

£4/100g

Marshmallows with sour cherry pieces.