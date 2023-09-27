Waitrose has launched its new own-brand Japanese range, Japan Menyū, featuring 26 new Japanese products. However, there’s not a sushi roll in sight.

The range has been curated in consultation with Japanese food experts Yuki Gomi and the Asian Leadership Collective, and includes ready meals, centrepieces, sides, and snacks. Half of the range is vegetarian and 10 of the products suitable for vegans.

“I’m particularly excited about our new Japan Menyū range, having enjoyed so much of it growing up as my mum is Japanese,” says Charlotte Di Cello, Waitrose commercial director. “So much care and consideration has gone into each dish to ensure we’re offering the very best Japanese-inspired selection.”

Centrepieces

Pork Tonkatsu

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Pork_Tonkatsu_350g_848179

£6/350g

Waitrose is giving the likes of Wasabi, Itsu and Yo a run for their money with its new range of Japanese-inspired meals, ready to take home and cook. This tonkatsu pork has a crumb coating, ready to shallow fry and serve with rice. 

 

Katsu Chicken

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Katsu_Chicken_500g_575106

£5.50/500g

The staple entry point for many Brits into Japanese cuisine is the katsu curry. This take uses British chicken breast in a panko crumb coating with katsu sauce.

 

Read more:

 

 

Slow Cooked Chilli Miso Beef

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu_Slow_Cooked_Chilli_Miso_Beef_318g_431603

£7.50/318g

Miso flavours have permeated restaurant cuisine, but are less likely to be seen in the average kitchen. Waitrose is providing an accessible entry to the flavour profile with its British beef slow-cooked for 10 hours with chilli miso flavours to infuse.

 

Miso Cod

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Miso_Cod_274g_807992

£6.50/274g

Skinless and boneless cod fillets (MSC certified) topped with red chilli and coriander with a soy and ginger miso sauce sachet.

 

Slow Cooked Chilli BBQ Jackfruit

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu_Slow_Cooked_Chilli_BBQ_Jackfruit_314g_677195

£6/314g

The first of 10 vegan products. They feature slow-cooked jackfruit with a Japanese-inspired barbecue sauce. Serving suggestion is to stir through rice, or stuff into steamed buns.

 

Teriyaki Pork Belly Slices

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_6_Teriyaki_Pork_Belly_Slices_380g_660796

£6/380g

Waitrose is capitalising on familiar flavours like teriyaki with a range of proteins to entice customers. These marinated pork belly slices come with a teriyaki glaze.

 

Teriyaki Salmon

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Teriyaki_Salmon_235g_861830

£6.50/235g

Two skin-on salmon fillets in a soy, ginger and garlic marinade.

 

Ready meals

Chicken Katsu Curry

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Chicken_Katsu_Curry_350g_784458

£5/350g

Making the range even more accessible is a series of ready meals, taking the feast from fridge to table in minutes, with minimum fuss. Crispy breaded chicken with steamed rice and a mild curry sauce. 

 

Chicken Yaki Udon Noodles

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Chicken_Yaki_Udon_Noodles_375g_604279

£5.50/375g

Cooked udon noodles with vegetables and marinated chicken thigh slices in a miso, sesame and garlic sauce.

 

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Chicken_Teriyaki_Rice_Bowl_350g_895929

£5.50/350g

Cooked rice, marinated chicken thigh slices, spring greens and pickled vegetables in a sweet soy, mirin, rice wine and sesame sauce.

 

Sweet Potato Katsu Curry

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Sweet_Potato_Katsu_Curry_390g_770314

£5/390g

Breaded sweet potato, served with steamed rice and a mild katsu curry sauce.

 

Miso Aubergine Rice Bowl

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Miso_Aubergine_Rice_Bowl_350g_634250

£5.50/350g

Cooked sushi rice, miso roasted aubergine pieces, pickled vegetables and spring greens in a miso and black bean sauce with leek, garlic and ginger. 

 

Sides & snacks

Chicken Karaage

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Chicken_Karaage_150g__476613

£3.60/150g

Crispy fried chicken thigh, seasoned with garlic, ginger and pepper. 

 

Chicken Yakitori Skewers

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_4_Chicken_Yakitori_Skewers_350g_708549

£4.50/350g

Skewered skinless British chicken thigh strips in a sweet soy glaze with a sachet of yakitori sauce.

 

Tempura King Prawns

Waitrose___Partners_6_Tempura_King_Prawns_96g_434916

£3.50//96g

Tail-on king prawns in a tempura batter.

 

Cauliflower Tempura

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu_Cauliflower_Tempura_180g_808281

£3.40/180g

Cauliflower florets coated in crispy batter, with spring onions and a soy yuzu dip. 

 

No Chicken Drumsticks

Waitrose___Partners_4_No_Chicken_Drumsticks_170g_581335

£3.75/170g

Tender jackfruit drumsticks coated in a crunchy panko crumb, served with a spicy soy glaze.

 

Mushroom Gyoza

Waitrose___Partners_6_Mushroom_Gyoza_140g_604645

£3.75/140g

Steamed pastry parcels with oyster mushrooms, vegetable filling and a soy, ginger and lime dip.

 

Prawn Gyoza

Waitrose___Partners_6_Prawn_Gyoza_140g_765576

£4/140g

Fried pastry parcels with a king prawn and vegetable filling and a soy, ginger and lime dip.

 

Steamed Buns

Waitrose___Partners_6_Steamed_Buns_168g_713195

£2.50

Steamed pocket-shaped buns.

 

Katsu Curry Vegetable Steamed Buns

Waitrose___Partners_4_Katsu_Curry_Vegetable_Steamed_Buns_120g_737064

£3/120g

Steamed buns with a katsu curry-flavoured vegetable filling.

 

Shredded Cabbage & Edamame Slaw

Waitrose___Partners_Shredded_Cabbage___Edamame_Slaw_140g_784017

£2.50/140g

Finely-cut pink and white cabbage with coriander, carrot, edamame beans, salad onions and black onion seeds, with a creamy ponzu dressing.

 

Dip selection

Waitrose___Partners_Dip_Selection_90g_807525

£2/90g

Selection of dips: teriyaki vegan mayo with soya and mustard; soya, ginger and lime; tomato and chilli firecracker.

 

Tenderstem, Sugar Snaps & Greens

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Tenderstem__Sugar_Snaps___Greens_165g_747908

£4.50/165g

Tenderstem broccoli, sugar snap peas, cavolo nero kale and spring greens with a miso and soy dressing sachet.

 

Edamame Beans

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Edamame_Beans_200g_621287

£3.50/200g

A staple side served with sushi: whole edamame beans with garlic and chilli salt.

 

Steamed Rice

Waitrose___Partners_Japan_Menyu╠ä_Steamed_Rice_300g_747151

£2.30/300g

No Japanese meal is complete without steamed rice. This option is seasoned with toasted sesame seed oil.

Topics