Tesco is going ’plant-led’ with a new veg-based Root & Soul ready meal range, which it says will cater primarily to flexitarians.

From chargrilling to pickling and flame-searing to chilli-marinating, the collection showcases a range of ways to treat veggies while designed to provide nutritious options for busy families seeking convenience.

Tesco head of product direction Cassie Edwards hailed the range as “a true milestone in our dedication to serving our customers’ ever-changing tastes and preferences”.

“After tirelessly crafting each dish, we’re eager for shoppers to experience the delicious flavours, quality and convenience Root & Soul provides,” she added.

The range is being rolled out with an initial marketing boost from Clubcard Prices until 2 June.