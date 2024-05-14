Tesco is going ’plant-led’ with a new veg-based Root & Soul ready meal range, which it says will cater primarily to flexitarians.
From chargrilling to pickling and flame-searing to chilli-marinating, the collection showcases a range of ways to treat veggies while designed to provide nutritious options for busy families seeking convenience.
Tesco head of product direction Cassie Edwards hailed the range as “a true milestone in our dedication to serving our customers’ ever-changing tastes and preferences”.
“After tirelessly crafting each dish, we’re eager for shoppers to experience the delicious flavours, quality and convenience Root & Soul provides,” she added.
The range is being rolled out with an initial marketing boost from Clubcard Prices until 2 June.
Chargrilled Courgette & Bulgar Wheat Layered Salad with Rose Harissa
£4.50 (£4 with a Clubcard)
Bulgur wheat with lentils, chickpeas, seasoned roast onions and dried apricots – layered with chargrilled courgettes, coriander, and a rose harissa houmous.
Charred Broccoli & Rice Layered Salad with Spicy Gochujang Sauce
£4.50 (£4 with a Clubcard)
Spicy gochujang pickled red slaw layered with brown and black rice, charred broccoli, edamame, and green beans. Served with a satay-style dressing and pumpkin seeds.
Chilli Roasted Sweet Potato Layered Salad with Lemon Za’atar Dressing
£4.50 (£4 with a Clubcard)
Red and white quinoa with roasted peppers, semi dried tomatoes and turtle beans layered with spicy, roast chilli sweet potato, spinach and rocket, and pumpkin seeds, served with a zingy lemon and za’atar dressing.
Butternut Squash, Ricotta & Spinach Galette with a Hot Honey Drizzle
£7.50/370g (£6.50 with a Clubcard)
Wholemeal filo pastry with a creamy ricotta and spinach filling, topped with roasted butternut wedges and chilli rings, drizzled in hot honey.
Santarella Tomato, Courgette & Goat’s Cheese Galette with a Pesto Drizzle
£7.50/370g (£6.50 with a Clubcard)
Wholemeal filo pastry filled with a rich sundried tomato sauce, layered with courgettes, sundried tomatoes, and goat’s cheese, with a pesto drizzle.
Flame Seared Peppers with Smoked Paprika Potatoes & Chickpeas
£4.25/380g (£3.75 with a Clubcard)
Flame-seared and smoky red peppers paired with smoked paprika potatoes roasted in garlic. Rich tomato sauce combined with tomato wedges, topped with tangy feta.
Paprika Roasted Butternut Squash with Cannellini Bean & White Wine Stew
£4.25/380g (£3.75 with a Clubcard)
Garlic, lemon, and oregano roasted butternut squash wedges with cannellini bean, cavolo nero and pecorino cheese, simmered in a white wine sauce to create a hearty stew.
Tenderstem Broccoli and Mangetout with an Aromatic Black Bean Dressing
£4.25/380g (£3.75 with a Clubcard)
A black bean and chilli dressed trio of tenderstem broccoli, cabbage, and mangetout on a bed of jasmine rice and red quinoa, infused with ginger.
Cumin Roasted Cauliflower with Saag Masala & Coriander
£4.25/380g (£3.75 with a Clubcard)
Roasted tandoori inspired marinated cauliflower on a base of saag and chickpea masala.
Courgette, Cavolo Nero & Creamy White Wine Braised Lentils with Feta
£4.25/380g (£3.75 with a Clubcard)
Risotto-inspired green lentils braised with lemon zest, crème fraiche, white wine, and parsley. Topped with sliced and seasoned roasted courgettes, steamed cavolo nero and a tangy feta crumb.
Roasted Harissa Beetroot & Chickpea Salad with Smokey Red Pepper Dip
£4/240g (£3.50 with a Clubcard)
A spiced and smoky red pepper dip base, topped with a bulgur wheat & chickpea studded grain mix, finished with roasted harissa beetroot wedges.
Chilli Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Zesty Chermoula Yoghurt
£4 (£3.50 with a Clubcard)
A zesty yoghurt base topped with bulgur wheat and red quinoa, finished with chilli roasted butternut squash wedges.
