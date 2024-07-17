Waitrose is widening its Easy to Cook range with 19 new ready meals, pushing the total to 36. The retailer said searches for ‘easy to cook’ had spiked by 276%, as it taps into the rising demand for convenient, healthy dinners.

New offerings include Middle Eastern Inspired Spiced Beef Koftas, Chorizo & Manchego Stuffed Chicken Breasts and a Scottish Salmon En Croûte. The expanded range promises quick preparation without sacrificing quality.

The range lacks vegetarian or vegan options, though Waitrose extended its PlantLiving range in May to cater to flexitarian shoppers. However, these additions are not ready meals, indicating a potential gap in the supermarket’s convenience food offering.

“Our Easy to Cook range focuses on providing our customers with quick and healthy meals that require less prep,” said Waitrose product developer Simona Cohen-Vida-Welsh. “The ingredients in the dishes are all sourced from our known and trusted suppliers, allowing us to maintain the same high quality and standards that our customers expect from us.”

The new Easy to Cook meals are in Waitrose stores and online from today (17 July), with some items also on Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Also, throughout August selected lines will be part of a Fuss Free Meal Deal – including one main and two sides for £8