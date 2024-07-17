Waitrose is widening its Easy to Cook range with 19 new ready meals, pushing the total to 36. The retailer said searches for ‘easy to cook’ had spiked by 276%, as it taps into the rising demand for convenient, healthy dinners.
New offerings include Middle Eastern Inspired Spiced Beef Koftas, Chorizo & Manchego Stuffed Chicken Breasts and a Scottish Salmon En Croûte. The expanded range promises quick preparation without sacrificing quality.
The range lacks vegetarian or vegan options, though Waitrose extended its PlantLiving range in May to cater to flexitarian shoppers. However, these additions are not ready meals, indicating a potential gap in the supermarket’s convenience food offering.
“Our Easy to Cook range focuses on providing our customers with quick and healthy meals that require less prep,” said Waitrose product developer Simona Cohen-Vida-Welsh. “The ingredients in the dishes are all sourced from our known and trusted suppliers, allowing us to maintain the same high quality and standards that our customers expect from us.”
The new Easy to Cook meals are in Waitrose stores and online from today (17 July), with some items also on Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Also, throughout August selected lines will be part of a Fuss Free Meal Deal – including one main and two sides for £8
Chicken
Sweet Chilli Chicken Breasts
£5
Two higher-welfare chicken breast fillets in a marinade with chilli, garlic and chilli flakes, and a sachet of sweet and sticky sweet chilli sauce.
Honey, Soy & Ginger Chicken Breasts
£5
Two higher-welfare chicken breast fillets in a garlic and ginger glaze, with a sachet of sweet and sticky honey, soy and ginger sauce.
Lemon & Herb Chicken Breasts
£5
Two higher-welfare chicken breast fillets in a Greek-influenced mint, oregano, garlic and lemon marinade, with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and black olives.
Indian Inspired Spiced Mango Chicken Breasts
£5
Two higher-welfare chicken breast fillets in a spiced masala marinade with onion purée, lemon zest, mango purée and garlic, with a mango chutney.
Mushroom & Mascarpone Chicken Breasts
£6.50
Two higher-welfare chicken breast fillets stuffed with garlic and mascarpone melt and a woodland mushroom sauce made with champignons, oyster mushrooms, porcini and shiitake.
Chorizo & Manchego Stuffed Chicken Breasts
£6.50
Two higher-welfare chicken breast fillets stuffed with slices of smoky chorizo and a manchego cheese melt. Topped with a smoked paprika crumb and in a tomato sauce with yellow peppers.
Roast Chicken Dinner
£6.50
Higher-welfare skin-on chicken breasts with pork chipolatas, stuffing balls made with pork sausagemeat, onion and sage, and a chicken gravy.
Pork
Gammon Steaks with Cheese Rarebit Melt
£5
Outdoor-bred gammon steaks with a cheddar cheese rarebit melt made with ale, apple and a touch of mustard.
Sweet & Sour Pork
£5
Outdoor-bred pork shoulder, brined and marinated with char siu spices, in a sweet and sour sauce with pieces of pineapple and mixed peppers.
Spicy Pork Shoulder Curry
£6.50
Outdoor-bred pork shoulder, brined and marinated with spices, coconut, roasted garlic and chilli, in a Sri Lankan-inspired black curry sauce. The curry is made with coconut, fried onions and tamarind, spiced and topped with pickled red onions.
Marinated Pork Loin Roast
£6.50
Outdoor-bred pork loin in a honey, garlic and rosemary marinade with a blossom honey glaze.
Lemon & Herb Rolled Pork Roast
£8
Inspired by the classic Italian dish porchetta, outdoor-bred pork belly rolled with herb, lemon, garlic and fennel.
Pork & Herb Sausage Casserole
£5
Outdoor-bred pork and herb sausages in a tomato sauce with roasted mushrooms, carrots, smoky bacon lardons and cannellini beans.
Beef
Chilli Con Carne Beef Meatballs
£5
Meatballs made with higher-welfare British beef, in a lightly spiced chilli con carne sauce with tomatoes, kidney beans, red peppers and a touch of dark chocolate.
Middle Eastern Inspired Spiced Beef Koftas
£5
British beef koftas, lightly spiced with chilli, cumin, paprika and black pepper, in a Middle Eastern-inspired baharat sauce with notes of cinnamon, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, cardamom and cloves. The dish is topped with chickpeas and charred courgette.
Salt & Pepper Beef Roast
£8
Higher-welfare British beef roasting joint with beef dripping melt seasoned with salt, pepper and herbs.
Fish
Scottish Salmon En Croûte
£6.50
Scottish salmon pieces in a cheese and chive sauce, hand-wrapped in latticed puff pastry.
Salmon & Sweet Potato Curry
£7.50
Chunks of marinated Scottish salmon, sweet potato and red pepper, in a coconut curry sauce.
Smoked Haddock & Cod Gratin
£7.50
Chunky pieces of traditionally smoked MSC haddock and cod in a mature cheddar sauce, topped with cheesy breadcrumbs.
