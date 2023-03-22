The collection, which includes crown-themed drinks, bakery, jams and collectible gifts, has been designed for a royalist’s ultimate celebration

Famed as a favourite supermarket of the royal family, as well as silver screen royalty Zendaya and Tom Holland, Waitrose has announced an exclusive new range of products to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May.

Jewel the Jack Russell Cake

£9.50

Though bearing a resemblance to the corgis adored by the King’s late mother, Jewel the Jack Russell represents Charles’ favourite breed. Jewel is, much like Colin and Cuthbert, a chocolate cake with a swirl of chocolate buttercream on the inside and finished with a coating of milk chocolate, royal sprinkles and a crown. The supermarket will be donating £1 from the sale of each Jewel cake to Battersea Dogs Home.

Coronation Shortbread Tin

£10

All butter shortbread selection of plain and chocolate chip flavoured with Madagascan vanilla. Organic flour made with British wheat, including crops from Duchy Home Farm at Highgrove, one of the King Charles’s primary residences before he ascended the throne.

All Butter Scones

£2 for four

Made with Cornish buttermilk and clotted cream. Ideal for afternoon tea or an easy bite.

Mixed Berry & Bramley Apple Preserve

£3.45

A tangy mixed fruit jam with blackcurrants, blackberries, raspberry purée & Bramley apple. Suggested for scones.

Coronation Tea Caddy

£6

A bespoke commemoration tin celebrating the King’s coronation holding a blend of Assam and Kenyan teas. With 50 teabags, there’s enough for the entire street party.

Silent Pool Gin

£45

Waitrose exclusive and limited-edition Silent Pool Coronation Gin, created in the Surrey Hills.

Leckford Brut with coronation necktie

£29.99

Made with a blend of traditional sparkling wine grapes, chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier. Grown on the Waitrose & Partners vineyard on the Leckford Estate in Hampshire and crafted at English wine estate Ridgeview.