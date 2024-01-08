Bristol-based manufacturer Bart Ingredients has appointed Adam Sims as CEO.

Effective from 1 April, Sims will take the reins from David Collard, who will retire after 12 years at the helm.

Sims has spent a decade working for Bart Ingredients, joining as head of commercial finance in 2014 before being appointed category insight manager in 2017 and business development director in 2018.

Sims was named CCO in January 2023 and has now assumed the role of deputy CEO.

Under Collard’s tenure, the business – previously owned by Langholm Capital – was acquired by Germany’s largest spice producer, Fuchs Group, in 2017.

Bart Ingredients saw its business grow rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, as new home cooks added herbs and spices to their baskets.

As a result, it outgrew its Bedminster factory and moved into a new, 167,000 sq ft site in Severn Beach in 2022 under Collard’s leadership.

“It has been a privilege to lead the business and work with so many amazing people under the ownerships of both Langholm Capital and now the Fuchs Gruppe,” said Collard.

“This is an exciting time for the business. As we enter 2024, the team is well-placed to drive the next phase of growth.”

Sims said it was “an absolute honour to be the incoming CEO of this extraordinary company”.

“Stepping into this position comes with a profound sense of responsibility. However, with the support of an incredible team and the capabilities within the Fuchs Gruppe, I am excited about the future ahead.”

Bart Ingredients sales director Patrick Pace is also set to retire from the business after 11 years.

Pace will remain at the company on a part-time basis until his replacement is appointed.