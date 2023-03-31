Britvic has appointed Rebecca Napier as chief financial officer and executive director.

While Napier’s start date has not yet been confirmed, she will replace Joanne Wilson, who is leaving Britvic on 18 April to join WPP as its finance director.

Napier will lead the finance function across all Britvic’s markets, as well as chairing the ESG committee.

Napier is currently CFO, executive director, and interim joint chief people officer at British Airways, where she has spent the past 16 years of her career.

Napier has held a variety of senior financial roles at BA, in addition to roles for the broader IAG entity. She currently sits on the IAG Loyalty and IAG Cargo boards in parallel to her BA role.

In her role as British Airways CFO, she has “demonstrated both resilience and intellectual rigour in her approach to build the BA business back to profitability post-Covid”, said Britvic.

“Her ability to do this within an inflationary environment is testament to her highly commercial CFO style and her significant experience as a strategic business partner.”

Britvic CEO Simon Litherland said: “I am truly delighted to welcome Rebecca to Britvic and know she will be a strong addition to the Britvic board and executive team.

“Rebecca brings a wealth of commercial, regulatory, and international experience, which, coupled with her financial and leadership expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to successfully grow our business.”

Napier said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the Britvic team as the company continues to deliver value across people, planet and financial performance metrics for all its stakeholders.”