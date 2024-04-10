Brockmans Gin has hired cognac veteran Jean-Dominique Andreu to be its first-ever managing director.

Over a 30-year career in spirits, Andreu has helped to create brands including Pierre Ferrand Cognac, Plantation Rum and Citadelle Gin.

In 1989 he created Maison Ferrand, a cognac house and spirits distiller based in south-west France. In 2007, he left to take over at A de Fussigny Cognac, rebuilding the cognac house’s operations and relaunching the brand.

During a near five-year stint working for Stoli Group in Europe, he was credited with creating the Stoli Mule – a vodka and ginger beer cocktail made using Stoli Vodka.

Most recently, he was the CMO of Cognac Camus Group, a role he left in 2020.

He is also a founding investor in UK-based brandy house Burnt Faith.

Andreu’s “innovative and disruptive approach to business and entrepreneurship” made him “a harmonious fit” for the British gin brand, Brockmans said.

“I am delighted to welcome Jean-Dominique to Brockmans,” said Brockmans Gin founder and executive director Neil Everitt. “He has an impeccable pedigree in developing super-premium spirit brands and we are excited to welcome his high energy, passion and creativity to Brockmans as we look to supercharge business growth across our many markets”.

Brockmans’ flagship namesake gin is stocked in retailers including Sainsburys, Waitrose, Tesco, Morrisons and Ocado.

It also makes a ‘Mexican agave hybrid’ gin called Agave Cut and a variant infused with Valencian orange and triple sec called Orange Kiss.

They are sold via the brand’s DTC webstore.