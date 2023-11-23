Staff working at distilleries owned by Chivas Brothers have voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of strike action.

Earlier this week, 91.2% of Unite members said they were in favour of striking, while yesterday (22 November) 89% of GMB Scotland’s members also backed industrial action.

“Hundreds of members” would now walk out at Chivas Brothers’ Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries unless an improved pay offer from the Pernod Ricard-owned whisky business was forthcoming, Unite said.

This, it warned, would cause supplies of popular whiskies including Chivas Regal, Aberlour, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet to be “hit hard” over the festive season.

Members had previously rejected a 6.4% pay offer by 97% in October, with Unite pointing to the after-tax profit of £168.5m made by Chivas Brothers in 2022.

“Strike action at Chivas Brothers is inevitable unless the current pay offer is improved,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham. “Chivas made an eye-watering profit last year, and it can easily afford to offer our members a significantly better offer.”

GMB Scotland organiser David Hume, meanwhile, said the 10-year high in full-year net sales celebrated by Chivas Brothers in June added “insult to injury”.

“Huge profits are built on the shoulders of our members and they deserve to be paid fairly and receive an offer that recognises the value of their work,” he added.

Unite’s industrial officer Andrew Brown said Chivas Brothers had “a final opportunity to give our members some well-deserved festive cheer”. If they didn’t, “supplies of the company’s premier brands at one of the busiest times of the year will be hit hard”, he added.

Chivas Brothers expressed its disappointment at the vote for strike action. A spokesman for the organisation said its latest proposal has struck “the right balance in ensuring salaries remain highly competitive in the context of a normalising business and economic environment”.

They added their confidence, however, that any disruption caused would not impact festive supplies.

“Should industrial action go ahead, we are prepared to put in place the necessary measures to ensure our continued business operations, minimising any impact to our customers around the world,” the spokesman said. “As most of our end-of-year orders have already shipped, we are confident this ballot result will have no impact on the festive season.”