Former marketing director of Nisa Retail and Costcutter Supermarkets, Ian Bishop passed away earlier this month following a battle with cancer.

Survived by his wife Fiona and two children, Ian was marketing director of Costcutter from 2010 until 2013 and held the same position at Nisa from 2013 until 2016.

Since holding those roles, he had been a board adviser on marketing to Parfetts and Alliance Channel Islands, and prior to his work in the grocery sector, he was commercial director of Yorkshire Cricket and a commercial director at Mitre Sports International.

Commenting on his passing, former Nisa CEO Neil Turton said: “Ian was a terrific character, down-to-earth and pragmatic and a real showman, putting together great events and marketing for Nisa. He outran his cancer and never once complained about his illness.”

Ian’s funeral is to take place on 28 May and for more details, please contact neil.turton@alliance.gg