Ginsters has appointed Stephanie Hildon as managing director.

Effective from 7 May, Hildon will replace Sam Mitchell, who has been promoted to the role of MD for Samworth Brothers’ savoury pastry portfolio.

Hildon, who began her career at Johnson & Johnson, has almost 30 years’ experience in brand marketing, brand strategy and sales.

Hildon has spent the past six years as CEO of Langmead Herbs, where she has “almost doubled its value, growing it from a £13m business to a £24m business” by “winning new retailer contracts and improving operational facilities”, according to Ginsters.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of MD at Ginsters,” said Hildon.

“It’s a phenomenal brand with a rich history and a firmly established position as category leader.

“Recent work from the brand has been incredible and has delivered real cut-through, and I can’t wait to join the team and be part of the brand’s continuing success.”

Mitchell added: “Leading the Ginsters team has been an absolute privilege.

“I am delighted I will still be working with the Ginsters brand in my new role at Samworth Brothers and am confident Stephanie will do a brilliant job as MD.

“I wish Stephanie huge success in her new role, and look forward to working together in an exciting new chapter for Ginsters.”