Grocery legend Charles Wilson has been awarded a CBE for his services to the grocery industry and to charity.

During his long career Wilson has become one of the most recognisable figures in the sector, holding senior positions at Booker, Tesco, Marks & Spencer and the Arcadia group.

He is also a long-serving champion of GroceryAid, serving as the charity’s president from January 2020 to December 2021.

Wilson, whose nickname is ‘Two Brains’, joined M&S in 2004 as executive director for IT, logistics and property.

He was responsible for leading a major turnaround of the high street retailer alongside CEO Stuart Rose, before leaving the business in 2005 to become Booker CEO.

In 2007, Wilson took Booker public after masterminding a reverse takeover of cash & carry wholesaler Blueheath.

Wilson also famously worked alongside Dave Lewis to bring about Tesco’s £3.7bn takeover of Booker in 2018.

The impact of the deal is still being felt in the wholesale and convenience sector to this day.

Following the merger, Wilson went on to become CEO of Tesco’s UK & Ireland business, and had been widely tipped to take over as Tesco CEO in 2018 before being diagnosed with throat cancer.

Wilson subsequently retired from Booker in February 2021, citing health concerns, making way for current Booker CEO Andrew Yaxley.

“I am humbled to have been awarded a CBE and am proud to accept this recognition on behalf of everyone involved in GroceryAid,” said Wilson.

“GroceryAid helps look after the 3.6 million people who work in the grocery industry. The team and volunteers do a brilliant job and it has been a privilege to be the president of this great charity.”