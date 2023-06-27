GroceryAid has hired Kieran Hemsworth as its new CEO.

Replacing Steve Barnes when he takes up the role in September, Hemsworth will be bringing a wealth of executive experience spanning 30 years in the fmcg industry, holding senior positions at both globally renowned companies and home-grown British brands.

He spent over 17 years at Coca-Cola ascending to VP of European operational marketing, before taking on managing director roles at Ginsters and PZ Cussons. Most recently, Hemsworth completed an MBA at Bournemouth University.

“I am delighted to be appointed as chief cxecutive of GroceryAid,” said Hemsworth. ”From my 30 years in the industry, I have huge admiration for the vital work that the charity does – which provided a critical lifeline for so many of our industry colleagues during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Maintaining this support remains the utmost priority as we navigate through the cost of living crisis and I am determined to build on the fantastic work that has been done, working alongside the highly experienced and dedicated team at GroceryAid.”

GroceryAid Trustees chair Ruston Smith said: “Kieran’s vast experience and deep understanding of the industry will be a real asset to our charity, and I, along with the board of trustees, am delighted to welcome him as our new chief executive.

“I am certain that Kieran’s passion to help colleagues in need will, in addition to his strategic and marketing capability, help to further increase and improve the support we offer and our reach into the industry working with our excellent GroceryAid team.

“The work of our charity has never been more important and we are seeing record demand for our support and services through the cost of living crisis. Kieran joins at an important time for GroceryAid as we continue to expand the support we offer across the country to help colleagues in need.”

GroceryAid provides emotional, practical and financial support services to people working in the grocery industry. Demand for the charity’s services has grown rapidly particularly since 2020, when the work of industry colleagues became a vital part of the nation’s response to the pandemic.

Amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, the charity provided support to a record 28,204 colleagues across the UK last year, an increase of 61% from the previous year.