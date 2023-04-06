Ella’s Kitchen owner Hain Celestial has appointed Michael Hunter as its international chief commercial officer.

Hunter, who has joined the business this month from his previous role as executive board member and CCO at Meatless Farm, reports to Hain Celestial CEO Wolfgang Goldenitsch.

He spent 25 years working for Kellogg Company, where he held various senior sales roles, culminating in four years as VP for global sales.

“Michael has vast experience in the food industry, being responsible for sales in multibillion-dollar businesses and innovative startups”, said Hain Celestial.

“He brings a wealth of experience in food, particularly his background in the plant-based sector,” it added.

In a LinkedIn post, Hunter wrote that he was “delighted to be joining The Hain Celestial Group”.

“I am excited to be joining a great team, with distinguished brands to help shape the future,” he added.

The US consumer foods giant blamed soaring food prices and falling consumer confidence in the UK for a steep drop in full-year revenues last summer.

Its category-leading babyfood brand Ella’s Kitchen was recently delisted from Marks & Spencer in favour of lines by smaller rival Piccolo, as reported by The Grocer.

Ella’s Kitchen last month confirmed it had discontinued its range of frozen foods for children after less than five years on the market.