Property agent CBRE has set a deadline of 20 September for offers to acquire hundreds of individual Wilko stores, while GMB Union has told workers a wider rescue deal of the chain has collapsed.

In an update for members this morning, GMB said administrators at PwC had confirmed an offer for hundreds of stores as a going concern had fallen through, and all Wilko stores would close by early October as a result. Both distribution centres are to close on 15 September.

“Although separate bids may be made for leases of groups of sites, these deals will not secure jobs, although the option to take up new employment with the bidders for these sites is something we are now pushing for,” GMB said.

A CBRE marketing brochure, seen by The Grocer, invites offers on individual stores and says offers for multiple sites will also be considered. The brochure lists 396 sites – including some which will no longer be available as a result of already being sold in the Wilko insolvency process. They are made up of 393 leasehold, one long leasehold and two freehold sites.

Full list of Wilko stores in CBRE brochure below

HMV owner Doug Putman’s bid for 100 Wilko stores – slimmed down from earlier talks over 300 – is reported to have collapsed over the central costs associated with taking on the chain’s infrastructure. PwC is expected to seek an agreement with the owner of Poundland to sell about 100 stores, Sky News reported. As with B&M’s agreement last week to buy 51 stores, there is no assurance that any such transaction would include keeping on Wilko staff.

The Range is said to be in talks to buy Wilko’s brand and online assets.

For each site offered for sale by CBRE, the brochure lists the rent, business rates and service charge payable, size of the store in square feet and the lease expiry date.

Wilko entered administration on 10 August, putting about 12,500 jobs and 400 stores at risk.

So far, 1,584 Wilko redundancies have been announced by PwC since the insolvency process began, made up of 299 in distribution centres, 269 support centre jobs and 1,016 shopworker positions in 52 stores which are to close this week.

As reported by The Grocer last week, GMB union has said it was told by B&M that Wilko jobs will be lost at the stores the retailer agreed to acquire. The union expects about 1,000 redundancies to result from the decision. The store locations have not been confirmed. B&M has not provided a comment.

Wilko sold its Worksop DC for £48m

The latest reported developments throw the fate of many more jobs into doubt.

PwC did not provide a comment. CBRE was contacted for comment.

Wilko’s collapse into administration followed months in which the 93-year-old home and garden discount chain sought new investment, having already sold its Worksop distribution centre for £48m and secured a £40m two-year revolving credit facility from lender and Homebase owner Hilco UK. It had also hoped to launch a company voluntary arrangement, a restructuring process involving reduced rents for stores.

Lisa Wilkinson, granddaughter of Wilko founder James Kemsey Wilkinson and major shareholder of the company, stepped aside as chair in January.

