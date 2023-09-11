Property agent CBRE has set a deadline of 20 September for offers to acquire hundreds of individual Wilko stores, while GMB Union has told workers a wider rescue deal of the chain has collapsed.
In an update for members this morning, GMB said administrators at PwC had confirmed an offer for hundreds of stores as a going concern had fallen through, and all Wilko stores would close by early October as a result. Both distribution centres are to close on 15 September.
“Although separate bids may be made for leases of groups of sites, these deals will not secure jobs, although the option to take up new employment with the bidders for these sites is something we are now pushing for,” GMB said.
A CBRE marketing brochure, seen by The Grocer, invites offers on individual stores and says offers for multiple sites will also be considered. The brochure lists 396 sites – including some which will no longer be available as a result of already being sold in the Wilko insolvency process. They are made up of 393 leasehold, one long leasehold and two freehold sites.
HMV owner Doug Putman’s bid for 100 Wilko stores – slimmed down from earlier talks over 300 – is reported to have collapsed over the central costs associated with taking on the chain’s infrastructure. PwC is expected to seek an agreement with the owner of Poundland to sell about 100 stores, Sky News reported. As with B&M’s agreement last week to buy 51 stores, there is no assurance that any such transaction would include keeping on Wilko staff.
The Range is said to be in talks to buy Wilko’s brand and online assets.
For each site offered for sale by CBRE, the brochure lists the rent, business rates and service charge payable, size of the store in square feet and the lease expiry date.
Wilko entered administration on 10 August, putting about 12,500 jobs and 400 stores at risk.
So far, 1,584 Wilko redundancies have been announced by PwC since the insolvency process began, made up of 299 in distribution centres, 269 support centre jobs and 1,016 shopworker positions in 52 stores which are to close this week.
As reported by The Grocer last week, GMB union has said it was told by B&M that Wilko jobs will be lost at the stores the retailer agreed to acquire. The union expects about 1,000 redundancies to result from the decision. The store locations have not been confirmed. B&M has not provided a comment.
Wilko sold its Worksop DC for £48m
The latest reported developments throw the fate of many more jobs into doubt.
PwC did not provide a comment. CBRE was contacted for comment.
Wilko’s collapse into administration followed months in which the 93-year-old home and garden discount chain sought new investment, having already sold its Worksop distribution centre for £48m and secured a £40m two-year revolving credit facility from lender and Homebase owner Hilco UK. It had also hoped to launch a company voluntary arrangement, a restructuring process involving reduced rents for stores.
Lisa Wilkinson, granddaughter of Wilko founder James Kemsey Wilkinson and major shareholder of the company, stepped aside as chair in January.
Full list of Wilko stores in CBRE brochure:
- Aberdare - 10-13 Cardiff Street
- Abergavenny - 9 Cibi Walk, Frog Moor Street
- Accrington - Unit 3 Market Square
- Acocks Green - 1062-1066 Warwick Road
- Acton - Unit 6, The Oaks Shopping Centre, High Street
- Aldershot - Wansbeck Square
- Alfreton - 13 Institute Lane
- Allenton - 858/860 Osmaston Road
- Allestree - 107 Park Farm Shopping Centre
- Alnwick - Unit 1, 6 Lagny Street
- Altrincham - 13/17 George Street, 1 Stamford Quarter, Stamford Square
- Ammanford - Unit A, 3 Carregammon Road
- Andover - 22-30 Bridge Street
- Armley - Stanningley Road
- Ashford - Park Street
- Ashington - Wansbeck Square
- Ashton (Relocation) - Tameside One, Market Place, Ashton Under Lyne
- Avonmeads - Unit 5, Avonmeads Retail Park, The Causeway St Phillips
- Aylesbury - Unit 1-2, Britannia Walk, Britannia Street
- Ayr - 127-147 High Street
- Banbury - 20/23 Bridge Street, Cherwell Centre
- Barking - 22/28 East Street
- Barnsley - Unit 22 Alhambra Centre
- Barnstaple - Unit 5, Green Lanes Shopping Centre
- Barrow In Furness - 48/52 Duke Street
- Barry - Holton Road
- Basildon - Unit 11, Westgate Park, Fodderwick
- Basingstoke - Castle Square, The Malls Shopping Centre, 4 Loddon Mall
- Beaumont Leys - Bourne Mall, Beaumont Centre
- Bedford - 29-41 High Street
- Bedford Interchange - Unit B Interchange Retail Park, Kempston, Bedford
- Bedminster - 142/146 East Street
- Beeston - 10-15 The Square, Beeston, Nottingham
- Belle Vale - Store C, Bellevale Shopping Centre
- Belper - 4 King Street
- Beverley (Reloc) - Flemingate Centre, Block E Unit 3, Beverley
- Bexleyheath - 74 Broadway,,
- Bicester -, 3 Market Square,,
- Biggleswade - A1 Shopping Park, London Road, Biggleswade
- Birkenhead - Unit 1 Europa Centre,,
- Birstall - Unit 5 Birstall Retail Park, Geldered Road, Birstall
- Bishop Auckland - Unit 11, Newgate Shopping Centre,
- Bishop Stortford - Unit 10, Jackson Square,
- Blackburn - 56 King William Street, Blackburn,
- Blackheath - 5 Oldbury Road,,
- Blackwood - 152-158 High Street,,
- Bletchley - Unit 2, Wetherburn Court, Brunel Centre
- Bloxwich - Units 2 Market Place, High Street,
- Blyth - Bowes Street,,
- Bognor Regis - 18-20 London Road
- Bolton - 26 Deansgate
- Bordon - The Forest Centre, Forest Road, Whitehill
- Boscombe - Christ Church Road, Sovereign Shopping Centre
- Boston - Silver Street, Pescod Square
- Bradford - Su2 & Su7, Rawson Quarter John Street,
- Bransholme - Unit C, Northpoint Shopping Centre,
- Brentwood - Unit 8, The Bay Tree Centre
- Bridgend - Nolton House, Nolton Street
- Bridgwater - Unit 9, Angel Place Shopping Centre
- Brigg - Cary Lane
- Brighouse - Commercial St, Briggate
- Bristol - 15-29 Union Street
- Bromley - Hanover Place, Units 2 And 3, 44 High Street
- Brownhills - Unit 4, 12-28 High Street
- Bull Ring - 6 Bull Ring Lane
- Bulwell - 36/48 Main Street
- Burgess Hill - Unit 6, Market Place Shopping Centre
- Burnley (Relocation) - Unit 42, 24 The Mall, Charter Walk Shopping Centre
- Burton - Unit 1, Burton Place Shopping Centre, Worthington Walk
- Bury -111 The Rock,,
- Bury St Edmunds - 88-89 Risbygate Street
- Byker - 65-69 Shields Road,,
- Camberley - 6-10 Princess Way,
- Cambridge - 17 Fitzroy Street, Cambridge,
- Cannon Park - Unita Cannon Park Shopping Ctr, Shultern Lane,
- Canterbury - 41 St George’s Street,,
- Cardiff - Colchester Ave, Pen Y Lan,
- Cardiff Bay Retail Park - Cardiff Bay Retail Park, Unit 2a, Ferry Road
- Carlisle - Market Hall, Eden Centre
- Carlton - Carlton Square Shopping Centre
- Carmarthen - friars Park
- Castle Douglas - 74-76 Cotton Street
- Castleford (Rel) - Carlton Street, Castleford
- Chatham - Unit Msu C/E, 48/50 The Pentagon Centre
- Chelmsford - Unit 38, The Meadows Shopping Centre
- Chelmsley Wood - Unit 83c, Chelmsley Wood Shopping Centre
- Cheltenham (Reloc) - Unit A, The Brewery, High Street
- Chepstow - 24 Welsh Street
- Chester (Reloc) - Unit B 27/35, Foregate Street, Chester
- Chester Le Street - Osborne Road
- Chesterfield - 1a Vicar Lane
- Chippenham - 31/33 High Street
- Clacton On Sea - 32-36 Station Road
- Cleveleys - 6/14 Nutter Road
- Clifton Bristol - 48-56, Queens Road, Clifton
- Clifton Moor - Unit 3, Clifton Moor Centre, Stirling Road
- Clifton Nottingham - 170-176 South Church Drive
- Clowne - 7 Mill Green Way
- Clydebank - 117a Sylvania Way,
- Coalville - 66 New Broadway,
- Cockermouth - The Lowther Went Shopping Ctr, South Street,
- Colchester - Unit 1, St John’s Walk,
- Colindale - Unit 4b, 49 Capitol Way, London,
- Corby - Willow Place Shopping Centre,
- Cortonwood - Unit 1, Cortonwood Retail Park, Barnsley,
- Coventry - Cathedral Lane Shopping Centre, Broadgate,
- Cowley - Unit B, 1/2 The Square, Templars Square Shopping Cent,
- Cramlington - Unit 61, Manors Walk Shopping Mall,
- Crawley - 14-26 Broadway,
- Crewe - Unit D Market Centre,
- Crossgates - 47a Crossgates Centre, Crossgates,
- Crystal Peaks - Unit 46-49, Crystal Peaks,
- Cwmbran - Unit 2 Llewellyn Walk, Llywelyn Road,
- Cyfarthfa - Cyfarthfa Retail Park, Unit 5, Merthyr Tydfil,
- Dagenham - Unit 10, The Mall, Heathway,
- Darlington - East Street,
- Dartford - Unit 7 (Unit 1 On Invoices), Priory Centre,
- Deepdale - Unit Cia Deepdale Park, Blackpool Road, Preston,
- Denton - Crownpoint North Shopping Park, Denton.
- Derby - Victoria Chambers, 54-58 London Road
- Dereham - 40 High Street
- Devizes - 8-12 High Street
- Dewsbury - Crackenedge Lane
- Didcot - Market Place
- Driffield - 82-87 Middle Street South
- Droitwich - Unit 38 Salter Shopping Centre, St Andrews Square
- Droylsden - Unit C&D, Droylsden Shopping Centre
- Dudley - 39-41 High Street
- Dunstable - 25 Ashton Square
- Durham (Relocation) - Unit E, Arnison Shopping Park, Arnison
- Earlestown - 49/53 Market Street, Newton Le Willows
- East Ham - 145-147 High Street
- Eccles - 21-37 The Mall, Church Street
- Edmonton Green - Edmonton Green Shopping Centre, 3-11 North Square
- Ellesmere Port - Unit 6-18, Civic Way, Marina Walk
- Ely - No 7 The Cloisters, Market Street
- Epsom - 78-80 High Street
- Exeter - Unit 100, Guildhall Shopping Centre
- Falkirk - 71-73 High Street
- Falmouth - 19-21 Market Street
- Fareham - 132-142 High Street
- Farnborough - Unit 10 Giltbrook Retail Park, Ikea Way, Giltbrook
- Ferndown - 78-84 Northgate Street
- Folkestone - 9 Sandgate
- Fort Kinnaird - Unit 16 Phase 1, Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre, Edinburgh
- Frenchgate - 11-13 West Mall Gallery, Frenchgate Centre
- Fulham - Unit 12, Fulham Broadway Shopping Ctr, Fulham
- Gainsborough - Units 7-10, High Street Shopping Centre, Gorleston
- Gateshead - The Interchange Centre, West Street
- Gillingham - 74 West Street
- Giltbrook - Unit 10 Giltbrook Retail Park, Ikea Way, Giltbrook
- Gloucester - 60/70 Great Bridge, Tipton
- Gorleston - Units 7-10, High Street Shopping Centre, Gorleston
- Gravesend - Unit 1 The Mall, Grays Shopping Centre
- Grays - Unit 1 The Mall, Grays Shopping Centre
- Great Bridge - 60/70 Great Bridge, Tipton
- Great Malvern - Church Walk Shopping Centre, Edith Walk
- Great Yarmouth - Unit 15, Marketgate Shopping Centre
- Greenbridge - Unit 10, Greenbridge Retail Park, Swindon
- Greenock - 41 Hamilton Way, Oak Mall Centre
- Greenwich - Unit 9-10, Greenwich Shopping Park, Bugsby Way
- Grimsby - 48-52 Freeman Street
- Halesowen - 8-10 Hagley Street
- Halifax - 2 Southgate
- Hamilton - 29 Regent Way
- Hammersmith - Units 4-7 Kings Mall, Hammersmith, London
- Hanley - 1-5 Stafford Street
- Harlow - Unit 41, The Harvey Centre
- Harpurhey - No2 North City Shopping Centre, Lee Road
- Harrow - Msu 2/ Unit 30, St Georges Shopping Centre, St Anns Road
- Hartlepool - Middleton Grange, Shopping Centre
- Havant - 51-55, The Meridian Shopping Centre
- Haverfordwest - Old Bridge Street
- Hayes - 1 Pump Lane
- Headingley - Arndale Centre - Unit 22 To 24, Otley Road, Headingley
- Hemel Hempstead - Unit B, Marlows Shopping Centre
- Hereford - Unit 53, Maylord Shopping Centre, Blue School Street
- Hessle Road - Unit 11, St Andrews Retail Park, Hessle Road
- High Wycombe - Unit 30, The Chilterns, Frogmoor
- Hillsborough - 196a Bradfield Road, Hillsborough
- Hinckley - Unit 1, Britania Centre
- Hitchin - 18-19 Bancroft
- Holyhead - Unit 6 Penrhos Ind Estate Holyhead Retail Park
- Horsham - Unit 61 Springfield Walk, Swan Walk Shopping Centre
- Hounslow - 42 The Treaty Centre, High Street
- Hucknall (Rel) - 1 Central Walk, (Off High Street)
- Huddersfield - 103 New Street
- Hull - 5-9, The Prospect Centre, Prospect Street
- Humberstone - 180 Uppingham Road
- Huntingdon - Unit 1, St. Germain Walk, Nursery Road
- Huyton - Unit 20, Cavendish Walk Derby Road
- Ilford - 2-4 Balfour Road
- Ilkeston - 53-55 Bath Street
- Ipswich - 28-32 Upper Brook Street
- Irvine - 51c Rivergate Centre
- Jarrow - 2-12 Bede Precinct, Viking Centre, 106-112 Ellison Street
- Kenilworth - 697 Station Road
- Kensington High Street - 172-174 Kensington High St, London
- Kettering - 13/17 Newland Street
- Kidderminster - Market Street
- Killingworth - Unit 15-18, Killingworth Centre
- Kimberley - The Kimberley Shopping Centre, 25 Greens Lane
- Kings Heath - 120-122 High Street
- Kings Lynn (Rel) - 30-36 New Conduit Street, Vancouver Quarter
- Kingston-Mk - Unit 4 Kingston Centre, 36 Winchester Circle
- Kingston Upon Thames - 146-152 Clarence Street
- Kingswood Bristol - 12 Kings Chase Shopping Centre, Regent Street
- Lakeside - Lakeside Shopping Centre, West Thurrock, Essex
- Lancaster - 17-21 Penny Street
- Leamington Spa - Unit 13-16 Lower Mall, Royal Priors Shopping Centre, Leamington Spa
- Lee Circle - Epic House, 2 Charles Street
- Leeds Trinity - Msu2 Trinity, 6-14 Albion Street
- Leek - Brook Street
- Leigh - Lord Street
- Leighton Buzzard - 28 High Street
- Letchworth - 11 Eastcheap
- Lewisham - Units 34 35 & 40d, The Lewisham Centre, Lewisham
- Lichfield - 12-14 Bore Street
- Lincoln - Waterside South
- Liverpool - 112-124 St George Way, St Johns Centre
- Liverpool Edge Lane - Unit 41 Montrose Way, Liverpool Shopping Park, Liverpool
- Livingston - 112 The Centre
- Llandudno - Unit B Phase 2, Mostyn Champneys Retail Park, Llandudno
- Long Eaton - 4 The Beeches, Nottingham Road
- Longton - Commercial/Kingscross Street
- Loughborough - 15 Swan Street
- Louth (Rel) - 124 Eastgate
- Lowestoft - Unit 3, 112 London Road North
- Luton - 141/147 Arndale Centre
- Maesteg - 27 Llynfi Road
- Maidenhead - 88-90 High Street
- Maidstone - Unit 100, The Mall
- Manchester - Unit 2 Store 3, Arndale Centre, Halle Square
- Mansfield - Unit 1, Clumber Street
- Market Drayton - Frogmore Road
- Market Harborough - 19 St Marys Place, Springfield Street
- Matlock - Units 2/4 Bank Road
- Meadowhall - 98-102 High Street, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield
- Melton Mowbray - 33-35 Nottingham Street
- Metro Centre - Unit 105-111 Metrocentre, Gateshead
- Middlebrook - Unit 3 The Linkway, Horwich, Bolton
- Middlesbrough - 17 Captain Cook Square
- Middleton - 65/66 The Mall, Middleton Shopping Centre
- Mildenhall - 32-36 St Andrews Street
- Morley - Unit 1-8, Market Square Hope Street, Morley
- Morriston - 44-50 Woodfield Street
- Motherwell - 42-48 Brandon Parade
- Neath (Relocation) - Unit 7a, Fairfield Way, Neath
- Nelson - Unit A, Pendle Rise Shopping Centre
- New Malden - 124-130 High Street, New Malden, Surrey
- Newark - Unit 15, St Marks Place Shopping Centre
- Newbury - 13-15 Northbrook Street
- Newcastle Upon Tyne - 8-16 Nunn Street
- Newcastle-Under-Lyme - No 2 Castle Walk
- Newport - Unit 20, Kingsway Shopping Centre
- Newton Abbot - 28 Market Walk
- Newton Aycliffe - 19-23 Beveridge Way
- North Shields - The Beacon Shopping Centre, 20 Bedford Way
- Northallerton - 166-170 High Street
- Northampton - 26-28 Gold Street
- Northfield - Unit 54, The Grosvenor Centre
- Norwich - 56-72 St Stephens Street
- Nottingham - 20 Lower Parliament Street
- Oakham - 2 Westgate
- Orpington - Walnuts Shopping Centre, High Street
- Orton - Unit Su19, Orton Gate Shopping Centre
- Oswestry - New Street
- Park Trostre Llanelli - 3c 3d & 4b, Parc Trostre Shopping Park, Llanelli
- Parkgate - Rotherham - Unit 1b, Stadium Way, Parkgate Shopping Centre
- Pembroke Dock - Pier Road, Llanion Park
- Penge - Unit 4, The Blenheim Centre, High Street
- Perry Barr - Unit 2b, One Stop Shopping Centre, Walsall Road
- Peterborough - Units 4&5&6 Hereward Cross, Shopping Centre
- Peterlee - Unit 1 Castle Dene Shop Ctr, 30 Yoden Way
- Plymouth - Unit A, Armada Centre, Mayflower Street
- Pontefract - 1-3 Salter Row
- Pontypool - Unit 2/3 Crane Street, Torfaen
- Poole - 97a, The Dolphin Centre
- Port Talbot - Unit B, Aberfan Shopping Centre
- Portsmouth - Arundel Shopping Centre, 29 Arundel Street
- Preston - 162-165 Friargate
- Putney - Unit 8a/9a, Putney Exchange, High Street
- Pwllheli - New Street
- Queen Street Cardiff - Unit 4, 53-57 Queen Street, Cardiff
- Rainham - 4/5 Rainham Shopping Centre
- Ramsgate - 21-31 York Street
- Reading - Units 124-135, 1st Floor Broad Street, Mall Shopping Centre
- Redcar - 81 High Street
- Redditch - Unit Ls U2, Kingfisher Centre
- Redhill - Redhill, 3-7 High Street
- Redruth - 13-15 Fore Street
- Retford - 57-61 Carolgate
- Rhyl - Market Street
- Ripley - 14-16 Church Street
- Riverside - Unit 2b, Riverside Retail Park, 6-7 Fairground Way
- Romford - Liberty 2 Shopping Centre, Mercury Gardens
- Rugby - Unit Lsu1b Manning Walk, The Rugby Centre
- Rugeley - Shrewsbury Mall, Market Street
- Runcorn - Unit 14, Halton Lea Shopping Centre
- Rushden - 1 Eaton Walk, College Street
- Sale - 22 Stanley Square
- Salford - 64/66 Raven Way, Salford City Shopping Centre
- Scarborough - The Balmoral Centre, Westborough
- Seaham - Unit 4, Byron Place
- Selby - Unit 5/6, Abbey Walk Shopping Centre
- Selly Oak - 9 & 10, Selly Oak Shopping Park, Birmingham
- Sheffield - 34-36 Haymarket,,
- Sherwood - 646 Mansfield Road
- Shirley - Unit 18-D, Park Street
- Shrewsbury Darwin Centre - Msu 4 Level 3, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury
- Silverlink - Unit 83 Silverlink Park, Coast Road, Wallsend
- Sittingbourne - 124-128 High Street
- Skelmersdale - Unit 71, The Concourse Shopping Centre
- Slough - 233/249 High Street
- South Shields - 15 Market Place
- Southend - Unit B7 Victoria Centre, Chartwell Square
- Southport - 36-40 London Street
- Sovereign Harbour - Unit 2, The Crumbles, Pevensey Bay Road
- Spalding - Unit 1 Holland Markets, Winfrey Avenue
- St Albans - 29 The Maltings
- St Austell - Unit A Block 4, Whiteriver Place
- St Helens - 1 Cotham Street
- St James Retail Park - Unit 9 St James Retail Park, Bochum Parkway, Sheffield
- Stafford - Broad Street, Chell Road
- Staines - Unit 25b, Two Rivers Shopping Park, Staines
- Stamford - 44 High Street
- Stevenage - 49-55 Queensway
- Stockport - Unit 5b, Peel Centre, Stockport
- Stourbridge - 64-67 High Street,
- Stratford - 78-102 The Broadway,
- Strood - 108-110 High Street,
- Stroud - Unit B Merrywalks Retail Ctr,
- Sunderland - 33-42 Fawcett Street,
- Sutton-In-Ashfield - 1-5 Outram Street,
- Sutton-In-Surrey - 78-82 High Street,
- Swanley - Unit 37, Swanley Shopping Centre,
- Swansea - Singleton St,
- Swindon (Rel) - Unit 34, The Parade, Swindon
- Syston - 1227 Melton Road
- Tamworth - Peel Arms, 2/3 Market Street,
- Tamworth Retail Park - Unit 1 Tamworth Retail Park, Tamworth,
- Taunton - 62/64 East Street,
- Telford - Unit 1, Southwater Square,
- Thamesmead - Cannon Retail Park, 6 Twin Tumps Way,
- Thetford - Minstergate,
- Thornaby - 12 Vale House, Pavilion Shopping Centre, Thornaby
- Tooting - 19-21 Mitcham Road,
- Torquay - Unit 10 Union Square S/C, Union Street
- Tottenham Hale - Tottenham Hale Retail Park, Unit 7a, London
- Trowbridge - Units 10 11 & 12, Castle Place Shopping Centre
- Truro - 18-20 Boscawen Street, Truro
- Tunbridge Wells - 110-112, Royal Victoria Place S Centre, Tunbridge Wells
- Uttoxeter - 21 High Street
- Uxbridge - The Pavillions Shopping Centre, 28 Market Square
- Wakefield - 121 Kirkgate
- Wallasey - Town Field Way, Cherry Tree Centre, Liskard
- Walsall - Unit B Quasar Centre, Townsend Square
- Walthamstow - 115 High Street
- Walton On Thames - 11/15 Bridge Street
- Warrington (Reloc) - 77 The Mall, Golden Square Shopping Centre
- Washington - Unit 65-68, The Galleries Shopping Centre
- Waterlooville - 12/14 Dukes Walk
- Watford (Relocation) - 29-35 High Street, Watford
- Wellingborough - 77/80 Corn Lane, Swansgate Centre
- Wellington - Market Street, Wellington
- Wembley - 401/403 High Road
- West Ealing - 90-94 The Broadway
- West Quay - Unit 4, West Quay Retail Park, Southampton
- Weston Favell - Unit 7e, Weston Favell Shopping Centre, Billingbrook Rd
- Weston Super Mare - The Sovereign Centre
- Westwood Cross - Terrace 5 Unit 41, Westwood Cross Retail Park, Thanet
- Weymouth - 10/12 Westham Road
- Wheatley Retail Park - Unit 9, Wheatley Retail Park, Doncaster
- Whitehaven - 23-24 Lowther Street
- Widnes - Unit 12, Widnes Shopping Park
- Wigan - 25-27 Standishgate
- Wigston (Rel) - Unit 12, The Arcade, Leicester Road
- Wimbledon - Unit 4, Wimbledon Bridge House, Wimbledon
- Winsford - 1d Dingle Walk
- Winton - 447/457 Wimbourne Road
- Woking - Units 15-16 Bandstand Mall, The Peacocks Shopping Centre, Woking
- Wolverhampton - Unit 223 Mander Centre, 44-45 Dudley Street
- (Relocation) - 30-40 High Street, Wombwell
- Wood Green - Unit 106, Wood Green Shopping City
- Woodhouse Lane, Leeds - 34-38 Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Centre
- Worcester - 15-21 High Street
- Workington - Ladies Walk
- Worksop - 12 The Priory Centre
- Worthing - Unit 1-8, The Guildbourne Centre
- Wrexham - Unit 1/2, Island Green
- Wythenshawe - Unit 1, Etrop Court Off Rowlands Way
- Yeovil - 88-92 Middle Street
- Yiewsley - 1a Fairfield Road, Yiewsley
