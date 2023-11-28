Kraft Heinz has appointed David Adams as vice president of sales for northern Europe.

Adams, who has been promoted from his current role as head of procurement for northern Europe, will step into the position on 1 January 2024.

Adams joined Kraft Heinz as national account manager for UK foodservice in 2014.

He became head of sales for Ireland in 2017 before stepping up as MD for Ireland in 2018, where he oversaw a huge period of growth and market share gains, according to Kraft Heinz.

As head of procurement for northern Europe, he led a transformation of the procurement function and relationships with suppliers, it added.

Adams will replace Ross Warnes, who has been promoted to the role of area vice president within Kraft Heinz’s North American business.

Warnes was appointed as vice president of sales for northern Europe in March, following a four-year stint as sales director for the UK & Ireland.

Over the past five years, Warnes had been “an integral part of the northern Europe business, leading the UK and Ireland business through many consecutive years of growth and developing great talents in the process”, said Kraft Heinz.

Adams said he was “delighted to be given this opportunity to lead the omnichannel business for Kraft Heinz and coming full circle to where I started”.

“Ross has left the omnichannel function in an incredibly strong position, and I can’t wait to start implementing our plans for 2024 and beyond.”