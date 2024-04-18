Unitas finance director Richard Bone is moving to wholesaler Parfetts as its new commercial director.

Bone’s departure from Unitas was announced earlier this week, and it has now been confirmed he will be joining one of the buying group’s biggest member wholesalers.

Bone, who has been at the buying group for four years, has agreed to remain at Unitas until later in the summer as it seeks a replacement.

Parfetts said Bone will join its board and will be key to helping the wholesaler hit its long-term goals of growing turnover to £1bn and supplying 2,000 symbol stores.

According to its latest results, Parfetts announced a 6.7% increase in sales to £646m with operating profits up 51% to £8.5m from £5.6m in the last financial year. It currently has 1,300 stores within its Go Local and The Local symbol groups.

“Parfetts’ employee-owned model appealed to me because it allows the business to invest back into better serving its customers and supporting its staff,” said Bone.

“You can already see the impact of this approach with the fast growth of the depots and Go Local fascia, alongside a happy and long-serving team. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company.”

Parfetts joint-MD Guy Swindell said: “Richard brings a wealth of experience and talent to the business, and we look forward to the impact he’ll make.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our business and the service we offer customers. I believe that Richard strengthens our management team and will be a real asset going forward.”

Bone was Bestways Vans finance manager before joining Unitas in October 2020. Prior to Bestway he held a similar position at P&H.