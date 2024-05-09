Caterforce member Pilgrim Foodservice has launched a hike and climb fundraising mission in occasion of today’s GroceryAid Day.

Two team members from the Lincolnshire business will aim to raise £15,000 to support the charity that helps people across the grocery industry in times of need.

The duo, formed by strategy director Jenni Holgate and head of procurement Karen Hamlyn will tackle a 26-mile trek and a 10,000-foot climb across three nations.

Jenni and Karen will start in Scotland with Ben Nevis, then tackle Scafell Pike and complete the journey with Yr Wyddfa, formerly known as Snowdon.

“Jenni and Karen are embarking on this incredible adventure with the backing and well wishes of their families, colleagues and friends as well as the entire GroceryAid community”, said Rachel Atkin, head of people for Pilgrim Foodservice and CJ Butchers.

“With the funds raised being used to support colleagues within the grocery industry, they’ll have a real sense of purpose to carry them and help them push through the challenge.”

“The whole Pilgrim family is incredibly proud of their endeavours and will be cheering them on all the way.”

The Three Peaks Pilgrimage, as it’s been dubbed, will start on 9 August and is set to finish on 11 August.