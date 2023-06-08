Princes Group has appointed Simon Harrison as deputy managing director.

Harrison, who joined the business in 2021 as chief commercial officer, will support managing director Cameron Mackintosh in overseeing operations across the UK, continental Europe and Mauritius in the newly created role.

He stepped into the position this week, based at Princes’ Liverpool headquarters.

Harrison brings more than 20 years fmcg commercial and leadership experience across brand and trade marketing, sales and operations to the role.

Prior to joining Princes, he spent three years as VP of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP).

“I’m delighted to be taking on this new role after two fantastic years with Princes,” said Harrison.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Cameron and the board to deliver on our strategic imperatives, enhancing resilience and driving innovation to unlock further growth across the business.”

Mackintosh described Harrison as a “real asset to the business”.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to deliver in this new position as we embark on a new five-year strategy to ensure that Princes keeps pace with a fast-moving and evolving market,” he added.