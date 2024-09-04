Third-generation bakery business Signature Flatbreads is to invest £150m into its sites in the UK and India, adding new capabilities and creating “more than 500 jobs”.

The investment into the family-owned business will come from cash flow and a new revolving credit facility, with no external investment planned.

The announcement coincides with Signature’s 40th anniversary this month. It immediately follows the completion of a five-year £100m investment plan, which saw the business bolster production capacity at its East Dunstable site and improve staff facilities.

The company recently confirmed it had taken a lease on an additional unit in the Chiltern Park Industrial Estate.

Founded by Samir Eid in 1984, Signature Flatbreads claims to have launched the first naan breads and tortillas into British supermarkets. Over recent years, it has diversified into Italian-inspired focaccia, brioche-style wraps and Greek and Persian flatbreads under its Deli Kitchen brand.

Today, Samir’s sons William and Charles Eid are joint-CEOs of the business, whose turnover reached over £200m last year.

It currently employs more than 2,000 people and supplies to retail, QSR and foodservice in over 70 countries from its bakeries in the UK and India.

“We are so pleased to offer such a fabulous variety of breads today,” said William Eid.

“Our investments are intended to keep our offering relevant, as we continue to champion innovation and to support our customers in their own growth plans,” he added.