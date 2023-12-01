Snappy Group has appointed Wais Shaifta to its board as a non-executive director.

The business, which owns online delivery platforms Snappy Shopper and Hungrr, said the move would bolster its leadership team, with Shaifta having 12 years’ experience in q-commerce and e-commerce.

He spent six years at Just Eat, where he initially took on the role of UK operations director and played a vital part in Just Eat’s UK growth. He later moved on to be director of global operations, where he led and supported the operational structure for new international markets.

In 2018, Shaifta became CEO at Push Doctor, an online medical service, where he guided the organisation to become the NHS’s largest digital partner. He held the position for three years.

He now chairs the sustainability committee and remuneration committee at The Gym Group, and became CEO at PrivateDoc in September. He is also a non-executive director for news publisher Reach.

“Welcoming a non-executive director of Wais’s calibre is a testament to our commitment to growth in the q-commerce market,” said Snappy Group CEO Mike Callachan. “His wealth of expertise at this exciting time in Snappy Shopper’s history will be truly invaluable.”

Shaifta’s role as non-executive director for Snappy Group will be to consult on the future growth and expansion of the business across the UK and international markets. He will also focus on broadening Snappy Shopper’s online retailer estate.

Shaifta said: “I’m always attracted to an underdog story. When I met Mike Callachan and Barry McGonagle (CFO at Snappy Group), I was blown away. We really gelled and I could see their shared passion for keeping our local convenience stores local, whilst driving UK and international growth.

“As part of my role on The Gym Group’s sustainability committee, we constantly evaluate our social value on local communities. What I mean by that is we ask ourselves: ‘If the gym wasn’t there, what impact would that have on the local community?’”

“Snappy Shopper’s unique hyper-local approach really resonates with me – there’s a powerful local message there that champions local businesses to better compete in a constantly evolving retail market, whilst also lifting local employment.”