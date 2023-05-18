Snappy Group has hired Brad Jones as head of marketing.

Jones started the newly created role last month. He is focusing on growing brand awareness of Snappy Shopper and Hungrrr – which provide online ordering platforms for the convenience and hospitality channels respectively – amid the group’s mission to bring its service to more communities and local businesses across the UK and globally.

Reporting to chief growth officer Dan Calvert, Jones brings a breadth of marketing and industry experience, including his most recent position as head of marketing and membership at Company Shop Group, a UK redistributor of food and household products. He was at the business for almost four years.

“We are delighted to have Brad head up the marketing team here at Snappy,” said Calvert. “He shares our enthusiasm for empowering local businesses and supporting growth.

”Coming from a company who were motivated by earning trust and loyalty of stakeholders, Brad brings a fresh outlook to the team, allowing the Snappy Group to continue positive progress in the market.”

Jones added: “With the continued stable growth at Snappy Group, it’s an exciting time to join and I’m delighted to be here. Through our leading technology and determined team, we are levelling the playing field for merchants and providing further choice for more customers, whilst expanding into new places.

”I’m thrilled to be a part of such an ambitious team who are embracing the power of local.”

The appointment comes as former Jisp chief customer officer Greg Deacon joined Snappy Group in February as VP of groups and business development.