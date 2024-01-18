NFU deputy president Tom Bradshaw looks set to succeed Minette Batters as the helm of the union, as the sole candidate for the role.

Batters, who has spent six years as president, will stand down following February’s NFU Conference.

Bradshaw said he would be “honoured to lead the NFU through this continued period of change and volatility”.

The northeast Essex-based arable farmer has represented the NFU in a host of local roles, in addition to being chair of its National Combinable Crops Board.

“We need politicians to recognise the strategic importance of food production,” said Bradshaw in his personal statement ahead of the leadership election on 21 February.

“Practical, progressive policies around planning, water management, immigration, incentivising investment, and supply chain fairness are essential,” Bradshaw added.

David Exwood is standing for the deputy president role and Mark Jeffery and Matt Culley are up for election in the vice president position.

Thomas Binns, Rachel Hallos and Michael Oakes are standing for both the deputy and vice president roles.