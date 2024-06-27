Soft drinks challenger Trip has made its first c-suite hires, appointing Stewart Bray as chief operating officer and James Simpson as chief financial officer as it targets growth.

Bray has joined the business from Fever-Tree, where he spent seven years, culminating as chief supply chain officer.

Bray has 20 years’ fmcg industry experience, including a 12-year stint at Britvic. During his time at Fever-Tree he helped scale the brand’s operations and supply chain to £400m revenue.

Simpson, meanwhile, has joined Trip from his previous role as chief financial officer for Brand Machine Group, which owns clothing brands Lee, New Balance and Jack Wills.

A food & drink industry veteran, Simpson was previously CFO for sports nutrition brand Science in Sport and director of financial planning & analysis for Britvic. He has also held roles at Tesco, Cadbury and Schweppes over his 30-year career.

Trip said it was “expanding its c-suite to prepare the brand for its next stage of growth”, adding it was “focusing on international expansion by strategically bringing in a team with US experience”.

The appointments follow the launch of its Mindful Blend range in April, its first functional soft drinks not to contain CBD.

In the same month, Trip topped Alantra’s Fast 50 ranking of UK food and drink businesses, thanks to a record jump in sales.