XPO Logistics has launched a female driver academy to attract more women into the industry.

All female drivers joining the academy will undertake a 12 to 16-week programme with the XPO Logistics internal driver training team to develop their skills.

The first candidate assessment days were held at the beginning of May, and the first female driver academy candidates are expected to start driving HGVs full-time for the supply chain company by August this year.

Logistics is a notoriously male-dominated sector, with only 1%-2% of lorry drivers in the UK being female. Additionally, an ageing workforce and a post-Brexit labour exodus have seen the industry struggle to attract and retain talent.

The new XPO initiative is meant to encourage more women to join the sector, according to the company’s UK&I HR vice-president Lynn Brown.

“We will be employing the candidates from day one so they can earn a living while training to become a vital part of our team,” Brown said.

“Our customer, Saint-Gobain UK & Ireland, has backed the initiative by offering roles in their British Gypsum and PAM operations.

“Our trainer will buddy our candidates, ensuring they can learn from someone who has first-hand experience of what they are going through and can provide the best possible support.”

The XPO Female Driver Academy is part of the company’s Driver Excellence Academy, which was launched to help people from all backgrounds who want to train for a career as an HGV driver, with the only requirement being that participants are over the age of 18.

One of the participants, Steph, said this was a “great opportunity to get more women involved in the HGV industry”.

“There are other ways to achieve your licence, but most HGV jobs require years of experience. The academy gives you more knowledge and experience,” she added.

“I’m particularly looking forward to getting more confidence and experience on the roads, taking advantage of wider opportunities at XPO Logistics, and exploring the country.”