Peter Fitzgerald
Peter Fitzgerald is country sales director at Google
Local searches: are you ready to be found?
”By accounting for a consumer’s constantly changing location, all businesses can benefit”
Retailers need to wake up to the mobile shopping revolution
Remember when your customers used to panic when they reached the till and found out they had forgotten their wallet?
Opinion: Google and Dixons point to collaborative retailing
A willingness to collaborate will become a key attribute in the new world of omnichannel service…
The challenge of setting up seamless multichannel touchpoints
Since the 2008 recession, online-only brands and marketplaces such as Amazon have taken a disproportionate amount of overa…
YouTube can bring brands to where their audience is
WWW now seems to stand for “What I want, when I want, where I want it”