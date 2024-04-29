Sheese has unveiled a complete rebrand across its entire range and refined its recipe to improve meltability and browning under heat.

The relaunch will roll out from late April. The branding has been designed to enhance shelf standout and reflect the brand’s taste and meltability credentials.

The branding includes a new logo and a bold bright colour palette tailored to each variant, brought together with “a distinct orange to signal key cheese sensory cues”.

The logo of parent company Bute Island Foods will also be incorporated into the design, which the company said would serve as a “seal of approval that dairy-free consumers will recognise, affirming the quality and expertise behind the brand, while proudly highlighting its Scottish heritage”.

“Sheese has a wonderfully loyal consumer base who have bought our products for many years,” said Al Flynn, brand lead at Sheese. “We have earned their trust thanks to our heritage as a true pioneer in the category, with a portfolio of great-tasting products.”

The relaunch will be accompanied by a shopper campaign, with further communications activity planned later in the year.

“The time is right to invest in the brand and we have worked hard to create a fresh look which is eye-catching on shelf,” he added. “The message to consumers is the reassurance that there is no compromise with Sheese. It is a range that fully indulges the senses – a vegan alternative to cheese that is as close to the real thing as you can get.”

The recipe has had small changes made to it to “fine-tune elements that enhance the experience”.

“Taste is critical, but we also know how important it is to get the functionality right and Sheese will now brown and melt better than ever before, to get as close to the dairy experience as possible,” said Flynn.

The rebranded products in Grated, Sliced, Block and Bake SKUs will be available in Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Waitrose and Asda.

Bute Island Foods is owned by Cathedral City owner Saputo Dairy UK.