This has launched a summer song, ‘This is the one’, featuring former England footballer John Barnes.

The music track and video are inspired by the Euros with a BBQ parody featuring John Barnes, a Gareth Southgate lookalike and plant-based sausages.

The song has references to England icons including Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, alongside current squad players Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

The video sees Barnes barbecuing This products and having a kickabout in the garden with extras and football player and TikTok creator Jess Watkins.

It comes 34 years after the release of Barnes’ 1990 England World Cup song, World in Motion. The video includes references to shots from that single.

Barnes said creating a song combining football, music, barbecues and helping the environment was a “win-win situation”.

This is encouraging consumers to consider swapping out beefburgers and pork sausages for plant-based products.

“If there’s anyone qualified to make a summer banger, it’s us, and who better to team up with than the legendary John Barnes?” said Mark Cuddigan, CEO of This. “As well as making award-winning bangers at This, we believe in the joy of coming together over a meal that’s good for both our tastebuds and the planet.”