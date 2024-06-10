Vivera has launched two new SKUs from its plant-based BBQ collection into supermarkets nationwide.

The plant-based brand has launched Plant Shawarma (rsp: £2.60) and Chicken Breast Style (rsp: £3.10) to the major multiples including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Ocado.

The two launches are made of hydrated vegetable proteins and soya.

They are lower in saturated fat and calories than most meat options, but are a source of protein, fibre, iron and vitamin B12.

The new SKUs join its BBQ range, which also includes: Plant Steaks (rsp: £2.85), Veggie Burgers (rsp: £2.60), Salmon Fillets, Beef Strips (rsp: £2.50) or Chicken Drumsticks (rsp: £2.65).

The brand said the entire range had been tried and tested to stack up in the taste department, seasoned and ready to serve with minimal effort.

The launches are part of the brand’s goal to promote eating “open-minded[ly]”, whether consumers are eating more plants due to reasons of health, the environment, sustainability or animal welfare.