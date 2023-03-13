Poundland has hit back at critics who claimed the retailer coming to their area was a sign of ‘reverse gentrification’.

Poundland’s planned store in south London’s wealthy East Dulwich prompted some residents to take to online forums and Facebook groups expressing fears it would lower the tone of the area, where the average house price is £1,157,078, according to Zoopla.

Poundland has responded with bespoke window signage designed to address the concerns.

As the retailer puts the finishing touches on the store ahead of its planning opening this Saturday (18 March), passers-by can read “a few facts to help stop the hand-wringing”.

The signage sets out how Poundland serves seven million shoppers a week, claiming it “may help a little more” than the Foxtons estate agent it has replaced.

Among other facts, it also points out Poundland’s new store plans are set to create between 750 and 800 jobs this year.

It says the 2,800 sq ft store, which is to be a Poundland Local, the retailer’s convenience format, will offer “lots you didn’t expect – including chilled and frozen food as well as beers, wines and spirits”.

“Its arrival has caused an online stir on local Facebook groups with a small minority claiming Poundland’s new store is a sign of ‘reverse gentrification’,” said a spokesman.

“East Dulwich joins a growing number of successful Poundland stores in sought-after London areas including Swiss Cottage, Fulham and Shepherds Bush that are proving more and more popular as everyone in Britain navigates the ongoing cost of living crisis.”

He said despite being considered affluent, Southwark, the borough in which East Dulwich is located, was ranked as having the sixth highest rate of child poverty across the whole of London, based on a 2021 Loughborough University report.

He said residents still worried could attend a “sneak peek” event a day ahead of the opening “to help them acclimatise”.

Poundland director of retail Darren Kay said: “While our impending arrival on Lordship Lane has caused a bit of a hoo-ha, we can’t wait to open our doors and show Lordship Lane what we’re offering.

“We think our promise to deliver amazing value is as important to the residents of East Dulwich as it is to customers in East Kilbride and East Grinstead.

“We look forward to helping all Southwark residents save money on the grocery items they need.”

In January, Poundland announced plans for the “biggest transformation of its store estate in its 32-year history”, with 50 new or relocated shops to open by September.