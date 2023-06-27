Poundland has launched a £1 own label range to give shoppers an alternative to big brand inflation.

The Manor Grove range is going up against the likes of Heinz, with tomato ketchup and salad cream, in packaging reminiscent of the leading brand’s, but priced at £1 instead of £2.75.

The Manor Grove range, which has just landed in Poundland stores across the country, also includes brown sauce, BBQ sauce and gravy granules, with more lines to be added soon, according to a spokesman for the variety discounter.

The Manor Grove ketchup is 17% smaller than Heinz’s offering, at 380g versus 460g, but 64% cheaper.

The range has also landed online at Poundshop.com, Poundland’s e-commerce site.

A Manor Grove trademark, registered by private label advisory firm Baleigh Investments, applies to a long list of condiments and sauces, as well as tinned food and oils.

Poundland has been leaning further into its original £1 price point during the cost of living crisis, after years of transitioning to being a multi-price retailer.

However, the £1 push has so far been focused on brands. A price ‘reset’ in stores last year saw new £1 lines added including Cadbury Dairy Milk (95g), Gillette Shave Foam (200ml), Domestos Bleach (750ml) and Toilet Duck Pine (750ml).

Poundland also launched an online range of 177 £1 ‘value heroes’ featuring brands such as Pot Noodle, Fairy washing-up liquid and Nivea Men shower gel.

The reset saw the proportion of Poundland’s range costing £1 or less increase from about half to 60%