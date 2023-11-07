Premier has launched a ‘Pop Cave’ concept for soft drinks in a bid to drive sales and save costs for retailers.

Similar to its Beer Cave, which was launched as part of Premier’s Latest Thinking format in 2021, the latest concept is a chilled room, up to 200 sq ft, that houses all soft drinks in one area of the store.

Kept cool with automatic doors, the soft drink caves are up to 30% cheaper to chill than normal refrigeration, helping retailers to save on energy costs.

The symbol group, which is owned by wholesaler Booker, said they also allowed retailers to hold an extended range, without having to use the stockroom, which was boosting soft drinks sales by over a third.

It said the “in-store theatre” it was creating was also an attractive factor for retailers.

Holding upwards of 350 SKUs, the caves feature key brands including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Fanta, Tango, Red Bull, Monster, Relentless and Prime, with energy drinks and US brands becoming the biggest growth areas within soft drinks for Premier, The Grocer understands.

“Following the initial launch in Premier Barrys Halton Moor in August, we have already reached double figures [in stores introducing the concept],” said a Booker spokeswoman. “With many more planned off the back of lots of enquiries.

“The exact range will change from store to store but all key categories are covered from take-home, kids’ drinks, energy drinks and American brands.”