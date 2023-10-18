From spooky sweets to terrifying dog treats, check out the new food and drink products landing in supermarkets in time for Halloween 2023

Colin the Caterpillar goes sour and bakery gets a pumpkin makeover.

M&S

Colin the Caterpillar Super Sour

£1.90/170g

New, limited-edition super sour Colin sweets made using no artificial colours or flavours.

Menacing Malloweenies

£2.25/120g

Limited-edition mini whips made with 100% responsibly sourced cocoa, filled with soft mallow and a raspberry flavoured sauce.

Shortbread Light Up Pumpkin Tin

£6/230g

A light-up pumpkin tin containing all butter shortbread spooky shapes including bats, ghosts and pumpkins, made in Scotland.

Hallow-Scream Munch Mix

£3.50/300g

A mix of green and orange crispies, dark chocolate pretzels, milk chocolate malt balls, pretzel sticks, white chocolate popcorn and milk chocolate pretzel clusters.

Lily’s Kitchen

Howl-o-ween Mini Burgers

£3.50/70g

Available from lilyskitchen.co.uk

“Hauntingly delicious” treats are made with freshly prepared turkey and chicken with a sprinkle of pumpkin, cinnamon and ginger.

HelloFresh

Available via HelloFresh with prices starting at £3.15 per person

HelloFresh has launched a limited-edition range of eight ‘fa-boo-lous’ recipes for Halloween. Recipes include:

Creepy Cottage Pie with Cheesy Potato Top and Buttery Peas

Witches Cauldron Mac and Cheese with Pesto, Green Veg and Herby Crumb

Ghoulish Chicken Goujons with Cheesy Wedges, Sriracha Mayo and Rocket

Spooky Curried Pie with Roasted Sweet Potato, Onion and Lentils

Haunted Hot Dogs and Spiced Chips with Crispy Onions and Roasted Garlic Slaw

Ghostly Black Bean Chilli with Devious Dippers and Avocado ‘Goo’

Slippery Slimy Pork Spaghetti Worms with Cheese and Baby Spinach

Bubbling Bean Jacky-P with with Gochujang, Cheese and Sesame Slaw

Heck

Hallowieners

£2.50/400g/six sausages

Available at Asda from 26-31 October

Returning for the first time since 2018, Heck is launching sausages made with 80% lean British pork shoulder, pumpkin, black treacle and a touch of chilli. Gluten-free and dairy-free.

Sainsbury’s

Taste the Difference Spiced Pumpkin Loaf

£2.25

White wheat flour pumpkin-shaped bread with pumpkin seeds, and spices

Bloody Vampire Marshmallows

£1.50/130g

Marshmallow with strawberry filling.

Halloween Traybake

£7/710g

Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, white chocolate decorations, sugar-coated milk chocolate beans and sugar sprinkles.

Bernard Matthews

Turkey Spooky Shapes

£3.50/585g

Available at Iceland

Limited edition for Halloween this year – frozen 13 turkey ‘Spooky Shapes’ in the forms of bats, cats and witches’ hats.

Iceland

Halloween Cookies & Scream Cheesecake

£5/510g

Vanilla flavour cheesecake with chocolate cookie crumbs on a chocolate cookie crumb base, covered with milk and dark chocolate glaze and topped with meringue-shaped ghosts.

Halloween Ice Cream Pumpkins

£2.50/four-pack

Orange coloured vanilla flavoured ice cream and cola flavoured water ice lollies.

Denzel’s

Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern dog treats

Rsp: £2/50g

Available in Tesco

New to grocery for Halloween this year, Denzel’s has launched a pumpkin-shaped box of vegan-friendly dog treats. Made with banana, pumpkin and beetroot.

Jackson’s of Yorkshire

Bloooomin’ Both loaf

£1.55/800g

Available via Waitrose, Ocado, Booths and Milk & More

Jacksons of Yorkshire is launching its first ever seasonal pack design for Halloween. The limited-edition design will feature on its 50% white, 50% wholemeal loaf, Bloomin’ Both, which will be renamed Bloooomin’ Both.

Whole Foods Market

Organic Traditions Pumpkin Spiced Latte Mix

£9.99/150g



Plant-based, organic and vitamin-rich latte made with 100% real pumpkin. Mix one and a half tablespoons with warm water.

Zaini Choco Halloween cereal bites

£5.69/125g



Crispy cereal biscuit bites covered in milk chocolate.

Asda

Heaven and Hell Sausages

£3.25/six-pack

Packs of ‘heavenly’ bonfire toffee apple and hot ‘hellfire’ sausages.

Ghost Crumpets

£1.25/six-pack

Ghost-shaped crumpets in packs of six.

Pumpkin Flooded Cupcakes

£1.45/two-pack

Bright orange cupcakes with pumpkin icing design in packs of two.

Dead Man’s Fingers

Rsp: £25, abv 37.5%

Spiced rum brand, Dead Man’s Fingers, has unveiled a limited time only new look for its flagship spiced rum to celebrate the Halloween season.