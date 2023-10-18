Colin the Caterpillar goes sour and bakery gets a pumpkin makeover.

From spooky sweets to terrifying dog treats, check out the new food and drink products landing in supermarkets in time for Halloween 2023

M&S

Super Sour Creepy Colin 29181001 kt_2790

Colin the Caterpillar Super Sour

£1.90/170g

New, limited-edition super sour Colin sweets made using no artificial colours or flavours.

 

Malloweenies 29350278 kt_2692

Menacing Malloweenies

£2.25/120g

Limited-edition mini whips made with 100% responsibly sourced cocoa, filled with soft mallow and a raspberry flavoured sauce. 

 

Light Up Shortbread Pumpkin Tin 29350285 kt - V2_2750

Shortbread Light Up Pumpkin Tin

£6/230g

A light-up pumpkin tin containing all butter shortbread spooky shapes including bats, ghosts and pumpkins, made in Scotland.

 

HallowSCREAM munch mix 29355778 kt_2803

Hallow-Scream Munch Mix

£3.50/300g

A mix of green and orange crispies, dark chocolate pretzels, milk chocolate malt balls, pretzel sticks, white chocolate popcorn and milk chocolate pretzel clusters. 

 

Lily’s Kitchen

Lily's Kitchen Howl-o-ween mini burgers Limited Edition Adult Dog Treats 70g FRONT DTCTBH70 (PSD)

Howl-o-ween Mini Burgers

£3.50/70g
Available from lilyskitchen.co.uk

“Hauntingly delicious” treats are made with freshly prepared turkey and chicken with a sprinkle of pumpkin, cinnamon and ginger.

 

HelloFresh

Hello Fresh halloween 2023

Available via HelloFresh with prices starting at £3.15 per person

HelloFresh has launched a limited-edition range of eight ‘fa-boo-lous’ recipes for Halloween. Recipes include:

  • Creepy Cottage Pie with Cheesy Potato Top and Buttery Peas
  • Witches Cauldron Mac and Cheese with Pesto, Green Veg and Herby Crumb
  • Ghoulish Chicken Goujons with Cheesy Wedges, Sriracha Mayo and Rocket
  • Spooky Curried Pie with Roasted Sweet Potato, Onion and Lentils
  • Haunted Hot Dogs and Spiced Chips with Crispy Onions and Roasted Garlic Slaw
  • Ghostly Black Bean Chilli with Devious Dippers and Avocado ‘Goo’
  • Slippery Slimy Pork Spaghetti Worms with Cheese and Baby Spinach
  • Bubbling Bean Jacky-P with with Gochujang, Cheese and Sesame Slaw
 

Heck

HECK! Hallowiener Cut Out

Hallowieners

£2.50/400g/six sausages
Available at Asda from 26-31 October

Returning for the first time since 2018, Heck is launching sausages made with 80% lean British pork shoulder, pumpkin, black treacle and a touch of chilli. Gluten-free and dairy-free.

 

Sainsbury’s

Taste the Difference sainsburys halloween pumpkin spiced loaf

Taste the Difference Spiced Pumpkin Loaf

£2.25

White wheat flour pumpkin-shaped bread with pumpkin seeds, and spices

 

Sainsbury's Bloody Vampire Marshmallows

Bloody Vampire Marshmallows

£1.50/130g

Marshmallow with strawberry filling.

 

Sainsbury's Halloween Traybake

Halloween Traybake

£7/710g

Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, white chocolate decorations, sugar-coated milk chocolate beans and sugar sprinkles.

 

Bernard Matthews

bernard_matthews_limited_edition_halloween_special_13_turkey_spooky_shapes_585g_77876_T1

Turkey Spooky Shapes

£3.50/585g
Available at Iceland

Limited edition for Halloween this year – frozen 13 turkey ‘Spooky Shapes’ in the forms of bats, cats and witches’ hats.

 

Iceland

iceland_cookies__scream_ghost_cheesecake_510g_14820

Halloween Cookies & Scream Cheesecake

£5/510g

Vanilla flavour cheesecake with chocolate cookie crumbs on a chocolate cookie crumb base, covered with milk and dark chocolate glaze and topped with meringue-shaped ghosts.

 

iceland_4_pumpkin_ice_creams_180g_12345 (003)

Halloween Ice Cream Pumpkins

£2.50/four-pack

Orange coloured vanilla flavoured ice cream and cola flavoured water ice lollies.

 

Denzel’s

NPD(3)

Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern dog treats

Rsp: £2/50g
Available in Tesco

New to grocery for Halloween this year, Denzel’s has launched a pumpkin-shaped box of vegan-friendly dog treats. Made with banana, pumpkin and beetroot.

 

Jackson’s of Yorkshire

NPD(1)

Bloooomin’ Both loaf

£1.55/800g
Available via Waitrose, Ocado, Booths and Milk & More

Jacksons of Yorkshire is launching its first ever seasonal pack design for Halloween. The limited-edition design will feature on its 50% white, 50% wholemeal loaf, Bloomin’ Both, which will be renamed Bloooomin’ Both.

 

Whole Foods Market

WHole Foods Market_Organic Traditions Pumpkin Spiced Latte Mix £9.99

Organic Traditions Pumpkin Spiced Latte Mix

£9.99/150g

Plant-based, organic and vitamin-rich latte made with 100% real pumpkin. Mix one and a half tablespoons with warm water.

 

Whole Foods Market_Zaini Halloween Chocolate Cereal bites £5.69

Zaini Choco Halloween cereal bites

£5.69/125g

Crispy cereal biscuit bites covered in milk chocolate.

 

Asda

J8303_Hellfire_sausages_30x20

Heaven and Hell Sausages

£3.25/six-pack

Packs of ‘heavenly’ bonfire toffee apple and hot ‘hellfire’ sausages.

 

J8303_Ghost_crumpets A4

Ghost Crumpets

£1.25/six-pack

Ghost-shaped crumpets in packs of six.

 

PumpkinCupcakes

Pumpkin Flooded Cupcakes

£1.45/two-pack

Bright orange cupcakes with pumpkin icing design in packs of two.

 

Dead Man’s Fingers

DMF - Halloween_Zombie Apocalypse_Spiced RIP

Rsp: £25, abv 37.5%

Spiced rum brand, Dead Man’s Fingers, has unveiled a limited time only new look for its flagship spiced rum to celebrate the Halloween season.

Charles is Digital and Social Assistant at The GrocerView full Profile

More from Charles Wright

Topics