Colin the Caterpillar goes sour and bakery gets a pumpkin makeover.
From spooky sweets to terrifying dog treats, check out the new food and drink products landing in supermarkets in time for Halloween 2023
M&S
Colin the Caterpillar Super Sour
£1.90/170g
New, limited-edition super sour Colin sweets made using no artificial colours or flavours.
Menacing Malloweenies
£2.25/120g
Limited-edition mini whips made with 100% responsibly sourced cocoa, filled with soft mallow and a raspberry flavoured sauce.
Shortbread Light Up Pumpkin Tin
£6/230g
A light-up pumpkin tin containing all butter shortbread spooky shapes including bats, ghosts and pumpkins, made in Scotland.
Hallow-Scream Munch Mix
£3.50/300g
A mix of green and orange crispies, dark chocolate pretzels, milk chocolate malt balls, pretzel sticks, white chocolate popcorn and milk chocolate pretzel clusters.
Lily’s Kitchen
Howl-o-ween Mini Burgers
£3.50/70g
Available from lilyskitchen.co.uk
“Hauntingly delicious” treats are made with freshly prepared turkey and chicken with a sprinkle of pumpkin, cinnamon and ginger.
HelloFresh
Available via HelloFresh with prices starting at £3.15 per person
HelloFresh has launched a limited-edition range of eight ‘fa-boo-lous’ recipes for Halloween. Recipes include:
- Creepy Cottage Pie with Cheesy Potato Top and Buttery Peas
- Witches Cauldron Mac and Cheese with Pesto, Green Veg and Herby Crumb
- Ghoulish Chicken Goujons with Cheesy Wedges, Sriracha Mayo and Rocket
- Spooky Curried Pie with Roasted Sweet Potato, Onion and Lentils
- Haunted Hot Dogs and Spiced Chips with Crispy Onions and Roasted Garlic Slaw
- Ghostly Black Bean Chilli with Devious Dippers and Avocado ‘Goo’
- Slippery Slimy Pork Spaghetti Worms with Cheese and Baby Spinach
- Bubbling Bean Jacky-P with with Gochujang, Cheese and Sesame Slaw
Heck
Hallowieners
£2.50/400g/six sausages
Available at Asda from 26-31 October
Returning for the first time since 2018, Heck is launching sausages made with 80% lean British pork shoulder, pumpkin, black treacle and a touch of chilli. Gluten-free and dairy-free.
Sainsbury’s
Taste the Difference Spiced Pumpkin Loaf
£2.25
White wheat flour pumpkin-shaped bread with pumpkin seeds, and spices
Bloody Vampire Marshmallows
£1.50/130g
Marshmallow with strawberry filling.
Halloween Traybake
£7/710g
Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, white chocolate decorations, sugar-coated milk chocolate beans and sugar sprinkles.
Bernard Matthews
Turkey Spooky Shapes
£3.50/585g
Available at Iceland
Limited edition for Halloween this year – frozen 13 turkey ‘Spooky Shapes’ in the forms of bats, cats and witches’ hats.
Iceland
Halloween Cookies & Scream Cheesecake
£5/510g
Vanilla flavour cheesecake with chocolate cookie crumbs on a chocolate cookie crumb base, covered with milk and dark chocolate glaze and topped with meringue-shaped ghosts.
Halloween Ice Cream Pumpkins
£2.50/four-pack
Orange coloured vanilla flavoured ice cream and cola flavoured water ice lollies.
Denzel’s
Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern dog treats
Rsp: £2/50g
Available in Tesco
New to grocery for Halloween this year, Denzel’s has launched a pumpkin-shaped box of vegan-friendly dog treats. Made with banana, pumpkin and beetroot.
Jackson’s of Yorkshire
Bloooomin’ Both loaf
£1.55/800g
Available via Waitrose, Ocado, Booths and Milk & More
Jacksons of Yorkshire is launching its first ever seasonal pack design for Halloween. The limited-edition design will feature on its 50% white, 50% wholemeal loaf, Bloomin’ Both, which will be renamed Bloooomin’ Both.
Whole Foods Market
Organic Traditions Pumpkin Spiced Latte Mix
£9.99/150g
Plant-based, organic and vitamin-rich latte made with 100% real pumpkin. Mix one and a half tablespoons with warm water.
Zaini Choco Halloween cereal bites
£5.69/125g
Crispy cereal biscuit bites covered in milk chocolate.
Asda
Heaven and Hell Sausages
£3.25/six-pack
Packs of ‘heavenly’ bonfire toffee apple and hot ‘hellfire’ sausages.
Ghost Crumpets
£1.25/six-pack
Ghost-shaped crumpets in packs of six.
Pumpkin Flooded Cupcakes
£1.45/two-pack
Bright orange cupcakes with pumpkin icing design in packs of two.
Dead Man’s Fingers
Rsp: £25, abv 37.5%
Spiced rum brand, Dead Man’s Fingers, has unveiled a limited time only new look for its flagship spiced rum to celebrate the Halloween season.
