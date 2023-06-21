Vegan challenger VFC has confirmed a rescue deal of Meatless Farm has completed following yesterday’s exclusive in The Grocer.

The Meatless Farm brand in the UK will be retained to complement and diversify VFC’s range of frozen plant-based chicken products.

VFC said the acquisition – financed from its cash reserves – of the brand and IP from administrators at Kroll marked “a crucial milestone” in its growth strategy and mission to provide more vegan products across retail and foodservice, with the aim of removing animals from the food chain.

“We are delighted to announce this strategic acquisition, whilst being extremely mindful of the business’s challenges and the impact on the people involved,” said VFC CEO David Sparrow.

“Meatless Farm has built strong consumer awareness, which aligns with our core values, and their exciting product portfolio enhances our existing range. By integrating both brands, we can utilise numerous synergies with valued customers and suppliers, thus driving innovation and extending customer choice.”

VFC co-founder Adam Lyons added: “Acquiring this remarkable brand is a testament to the hard work of the Meatless Farm team, who have done an exceptional job in developing and establishing quality products.

“Meatless Farm aligns seamlessly with our growth strategy, and we are confident in the underlying consumer demand for plant-based products.”

Matthew Glover, co-founder of Veg Capital, which backs the vegan chicken brand, and Veganuary, said: “VFC Foods is well positioned to sustainably grow the Meatless Farm brand once the cost of living crisis eases, and the plant-based space has experienced further consolidation.

“Reducing our meat consumption is crucial for a healthier, more sustainable future and, at VFC Foods, we will continue developing vegan alternatives that taste so good, they render the need to kill animals obsolete.”