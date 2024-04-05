British Summer Time is here, for the clocks at least. And Sainsbury’s has got the memo, launching its Taste the Difference summer range for 2024.

Inspired by the taste of BBQ traditions in the American Deep South, the slow cooked BBQ range features showstopping Hickory Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket and Cherry Wood Smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs. Or, opting for meat-free alternatives, the supermarket takes shoppers east with Korean Style Veggie Burgers and Mango Chutney Falafels bringing Asian flavours to the British picnic table. 

And what’s a summer gathering without drinks in the sun? Sainsbury’s has it covered with a 1.5-litre piña colada cocktail box, perfect for parties. Or sip on the new Mediterranean-style premixed gin and tonics. Italy takes over for dessert with new layered gelato pots from caramel & peanut to sweet mascarpone & raspberry. 

Whether you’re picnicking in the park or hosting the Euros parties, Sainsbury’s range of over 200 new products makes sure there’s something for everyone

BBQ

Hickory Smoked Brisket Burgers

PRSS24TtDMeltinthemiddlebeefBurger_RSz1

£1.50/350g
Available 3 April

Prime cuts of hickory-smoked British beef brisket blended with fire-roasted onions. 

 

Melt in the Middle Beef Burgers

PRSS24TtDMeltinthemiddlebeefBurger_RSz1

£3/340g
Available 1 May

Prime cuts of British beef, filled with American-style cheese for a molten melt-in-the-middle centre. 

 

Slow Cooked Hickory Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket

PRSS24TtDSlowCookedHickorySmokedBBQBeefBrisket_RSz1

£20/1.8kg
Available 1 May

Inspired by flavours of a Memphis cookout, British beef brisket smoked with hickory wood and slow-cooked for five hours, with a Tennessee-style BBQ glaze. 

 

Slow Cooked Cherry Wood Smoked Baby Back Ribs

PRSS24TtDSlowCookedCherryWoodSmokedBabyBackRibs_RSz1

£16/1.18kg
Available 1 May

Butchered using selected cuts to deliver larger, meatier ribs. Coated in a pitmaster style BBQ rub and lightly smoked with cherry wood chips before being slowly cooked with added Lexington style mop sauce as well as a Kansas style BBQ glaze.

 

BBQ Loaded Crispy Potato Pops

PRSS24TtDSlowCookedCherryWoodSmokedBabyBackRibs_RSz1

£3.50/325g
Available 1 May

Crispy potato pops topped with smoky BBQ sauce & extra mature cheddar cheese.

 

Ultimate BBQ Coleslaw

PRSS24TtDSlowCookedCherryWoodSmokedBabyBackRibs_RSz1

£1.60/200g 
Available 10 April

Ultimate BBQ Coleslaw side dish with a tangy chilli flavour.

 

Boston style BBQ Beans with Bacon 

PRSS24TtDSlowCookedCherryWoodSmokedBabyBackRibs_RSz1

£3.50/300g 
Available 1 May

American-inspired side dish of haricot beans, a sweet & smoky molasses-based sauce and smoked bacon lardons.

 

Amarillo Chilli & Lime Butterfly Chicken Breast 

PRSS24TTDCHICKENSKEWERS_RSz1

£5.50/535g 
Available 3 April

British butterflied chicken breast marinated in zesty lime, lemongrass and ginger and finished with an amarillo chilli, agave and lime drizzle. 

 

Texan King Kebab

PRSS24TTDCHICKENSKEWERS_RSz1

£6.50/700g 
Available 1 May

Inspired by American BBQ, a sharing kebab of British chicken thigh pieces coated in a smoky Texas firepit rub and finished with honey BBQ sauce.

 

Read more:

 

BBQ Vegetarian

by Sainsbury’s Spicy Mango Chutney Falafels

PRSS24SpicyMangoChutneyFalafels_RSz1

£2.30/200g 
Available 24 April

Sweet and spicy falafel balls with spiced mango chutney.

 

by Sainsbury’s Korean Style Veggie Burgers

PRSS24SpicyMangoChutneyFalafels_RSz1

£2/227g
Available 24 April

Inspired by flavours of the Far East, veggie burgers made of butternut squash, mushroom, carrot, courgette and spring onion. With gochujang paste made with red miso, ginger and garlic. Serve in a classic burger or bao bun.

 

by Sainsbury’s Shawarma Spiced Kebabs

PRSS24SpicyMangoChutneyFalafels_RSz1

£3/264g 
Available 24 April

Meat alternative Middle Eastern-inspired spiced kebabs of aubergine, roasted red peppers and squash.

 

Feta & Honey Filo Straws  

PRSS24SpicyMangoChutneyFalafels_RSz1

£3.50/120g Available 10 April

Inspired by flavours of Greece: tangy feta cheese and golden honey wrapped in filo pastry.

 

Read more:

 

BBQ Grazing Table

Extra Thick Tzatziki

PRSS24TtDExtraThickTzatziki_RSz11

£2.50/170g 
Available 10 April

Made from creamy labneh, fresh mint and cucumber. 

 

Middle Eastern Carrot & Spiced Yogurt Salad

PRSS24TtDExtraThickTzatziki_RSz91

£3.25/250g 
Available 15 May

Middle Eastern inspired salad with sumac roasted carrots, dried cranberry, orange and cous cous. Topped with toasted seeds and spiced yoghurt dressing.

 

Romesco Olives 

PRSS24TtDExtraThickTzatziki_RSz51

£3/160g 
Available 10 April

Roasted red pepper and smoked paprika dressing on Spanish Gordal olives.

 

Middle Eastern Beetroot & Labneh Salad

PRSS24TtDExtraThickTzatziki_RSz7

£3.25/250g
Available 15 May

Chickpea and barley salad with jumbo flame raisins and mint, topped with roasted beetroot wedges and labneh.

 

Asian Tenderstem & Miso Salad

PRSS24TtDExtraThickTzatziki_RSz13

£3.25/250g
Available 15 May

Inspired by the flavours of Asia, tenderstem broccoli with quinoa, edamame and carrot salad, paired with a miso and red pepper dressing.

 

Food to Go

Smoked Salmon Bagel

PRSS24TTDSMOKEDSALMONBAGEL_RSz1

£4.50/147g 
Available 13 May

Cured buttery smoked salmon bagel with lemon and rich cream cheese.

 

Salt Beef & Emmental Bagel

PRSS24TTDSMOKEDSALMONBAGEL_RSz1

£4.50/181g 
Available 13 May

Salt beef with creamy emmental cheese, mustard, gherkin and sauerkraut mix. 

 

King Prawn & Rice Noodle Salad with a Chilli & Lime Dressing

PRSS24TTDSMOKEDSALMONBAGEL_RSz1

£4.50/275g 
Available 13 May

Jumbo king prawn rice noodle salad with edamame beans, pak choi, red pepper, spring onion and a sweet chilli and lime dressing.

 

Miso Chicken & Rice Noodle Salad

PRSS24TTDSMOKEDSALMONBAGEL_RSz1

£4.50/280g 
Available 20 May

Inspired by the Far East. Grilled miso chicken chunks, spinach, carrot and cabbage slaw,  and edamame beans. On rice noodles and a miso & ginger dressing.

 

Read more:

 

Desserts

Caramel & Peanut Layered Gelato

PRSS24TtD CaramelandPeanutLayeredGelato_RSz

£4.50/350g
Available 12 May

Layered with caramel gelato, caramel sauce and caramelised peanut pieces. 

 

Tiramisu Layered Gelato

PRSS24TtD CaramelandPeanutLayeredGelato_RSz

£4.50/350g
Available 12 May

Coffee sauce, marsala wine and mascarpone in gelato form.

 

Raspberry Layered Gelato

PRSS24TtD CaramelandPeanutLayeredGelato_RSz

£4.50/400g
Available 12 May

Layers of mascarpone ice cream swirled with a raspberry sauce.

 

Pistachio Tiramisu 

PRSS24TTDPISTACHIOTIRAMISU400G_RSz1

£4.50/400g
Available 10 April

A Sicilian-inspired twist on tiramisu. Savoiardi biscuits layered with mascarpone enriched with pistachio paste, topped with chopped pistachios. 

 

PRSS24TTDicecreamsandwich_RSz1

£7/550g 
Available 12 May

Layers of semifreddo from British whipping cream and mascarpone cheese. With pockets of chocolate sauce, made with dark Belgian chocolate in whipped mallow.

 

Discovery Collection Wines

Semillon

PRSS24TTDDiscoverySemillon_RSz1

£10.50/75cl 
Available 7 May

“Bright and aromatic white with its notes of zesty citrus fruits, juicy peach and crisp acidity. A mellow hint of honey lingers on the finish.”

 

Cinsault

PRSS24TTDDiscoverySemillon_RSz1

£11/75cl 
Available 7 May

“Vibrant and fruity red with delicious strawberry, raspberry and morello cherry flavours. The finish is long and smooth with a hint of white pepper.”

 

Nerello Mascalese

PRSS24TTDDiscoverySemillon_RSz1

£11/75cl 
Available 7 May

“Pale pink sparkling wine with a floral aroma. Notes of pink grapefruit lead to juicy black cherry and spice flavours.”

 

Teroldego

PRSS24TTDDiscoverySemillon_RSz1

£7.50/75cl 
Available 7 May

“Rich and fruity red with intense aromas of raspberry and black cherry, followed by notes of forest fruits on the palate. This red is full-bodied and elegant with a luscious mouthfeel.”

 

Bandol Rosé

PRSS24TTDDiscoverySemillon_RSz1

£11/75cl 
Available 7 May

“Delicate, pale pink wine captures the essence of Provence with its wild strawberry and vibrant redcurrant flavours. Fresh and elegant, the finish is long with a crisp minerality.”

 

Luberon

PRSS24TTDDiscoverySemillon_RSz1

£12/75cl 
Available 7 May

“Well-balanced white exudes freshness with aromas of white flowers and flavours of lemon and tangerine. A refreshing minerality complements the lively citrus notes.”

 

Read more:

 

Beer

Session Ale

PRSS24HazyAle_RSz11

£1.50/500ml 
Available 17 March

Session ale balanced with bitter hops and malt flavours with a subtle citrus and grapefruit finish. 

 

Taste the Difference Hazy IPA

PRSS24HazyAle_RSz11

£1.95/500ml 
Available 17 March

Hazy ale brewed using Amarillo and Centennial hops. With grapefruit, citrus and tropical fruit notes to come through with a slightly dry hoppy finish. 

 

Tropical Pale Ale

PRSS24HazyAle_RSz11

£1.95/500ml 
Available 17 March

Fruity flavoured pale ale with subtle hints of tropical mango and passionfruit.

 

Summer Days Ale

PRSS24HazyAle_RSz11

£3.50/750ml 
Available 17 March

Summer ale with exotic fruits and citrus notes. 

 

Cocktails

Ready to Drink Seville Orange G&T

PRSS24TtD ReadytoDrinkSevilleOrangeG&T_RSz1

£5.50/75cl 
Available 7 April

London Dry Gin mixed with Seville orange flavours and sparkling tonic water. 

 

Ready to Drink Pink Grapefruit G&T

PRSS24TtD ReadytoDrinkSevilleOrangeG&T_RSz1

£5.50/75cl 
Available 7 April

London Dry Gin mixed with pink grapefruit flavours and sparkling tonic water.

 

Pina Colada Cocktail Box

PRSS24PinaColadaCocktail_RSz1

£7.20/1.5 litres
Available 26 May

Pineapple juice and coconut blended with Caribbean white rum. Served in a bag in a box to serve up to 10. 

 

Sangria

PRSS24PinaColadaCocktail_RSz1

£6.75/75cl
Available 7 May

Lightly sparkling sangria with tangy notes of citrus fruits, and red wine. Serve chilled.

 

By Sainsbury’s Piña Colada can

PRSS24TtDRaspberryandRhubarbG&T_RSz1

£1.20/250ml
Available 7 April

Ready-to-drink premixed cocktail with Caribbean white rum, pineapple juice and coconut flavours.

 

By Sainsbury’s Raspberry Mojito can

PRSS24TtDRaspberryandRhubarbG&T_RSz1

£1.20/250ml
Available 7 April

Read-to-drink pre-mixed white rum cocktail with lime juice, raspberry and mint.

 

Raspberry & Rhubarb Gin & Tonic can

PRSS24TtDRaspberryandRhubarbG&T_RSz1

£2/250ml
Available 7 April

London Dry Gin mixed with raspberry and rhubarb, and topped with sparkling tonic water. 

 

Sicilian Lemon Gin & Tonic can

PRSS24TtDRaspberryandRhubarbG&T_RSz1

£2/250ml
Available 7 April

Sparkling tonic water with London Dry Gin and lemon flavouring.

Charles is Digital and Social Assistant at The GrocerView full Profile

More from Charles Wright

Topics