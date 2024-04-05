British Summer Time is here, for the clocks at least. And Sainsbury’s has got the memo, launching its Taste the Difference summer range for 2024.

Inspired by the taste of BBQ traditions in the American Deep South, the slow cooked BBQ range features showstopping Hickory Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket and Cherry Wood Smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs. Or, opting for meat-free alternatives, the supermarket takes shoppers east with Korean Style Veggie Burgers and Mango Chutney Falafels bringing Asian flavours to the British picnic table.

And what’s a summer gathering without drinks in the sun? Sainsbury’s has it covered with a 1.5-litre piña colada cocktail box, perfect for parties. Or sip on the new Mediterranean-style premixed gin and tonics. Italy takes over for dessert with new layered gelato pots from caramel & peanut to sweet mascarpone & raspberry.

Whether you’re picnicking in the park or hosting the Euros parties, Sainsbury’s range of over 200 new products makes sure there’s something for everyone