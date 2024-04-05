British Summer Time is here, for the clocks at least. And Sainsbury’s has got the memo, launching its Taste the Difference summer range for 2024.
Inspired by the taste of BBQ traditions in the American Deep South, the slow cooked BBQ range features showstopping Hickory Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket and Cherry Wood Smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs. Or, opting for meat-free alternatives, the supermarket takes shoppers east with Korean Style Veggie Burgers and Mango Chutney Falafels bringing Asian flavours to the British picnic table.
And what’s a summer gathering without drinks in the sun? Sainsbury’s has it covered with a 1.5-litre piña colada cocktail box, perfect for parties. Or sip on the new Mediterranean-style premixed gin and tonics. Italy takes over for dessert with new layered gelato pots from caramel & peanut to sweet mascarpone & raspberry.
Whether you’re picnicking in the park or hosting the Euros parties, Sainsbury’s range of over 200 new products makes sure there’s something for everyone
BBQ
Hickory Smoked Brisket Burgers
£1.50/350g
Available 3 April
Prime cuts of hickory-smoked British beef brisket blended with fire-roasted onions.
Melt in the Middle Beef Burgers
£3/340g
Available 1 May
Prime cuts of British beef, filled with American-style cheese for a molten melt-in-the-middle centre.
Slow Cooked Hickory Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket
£20/1.8kg
Available 1 May
Inspired by flavours of a Memphis cookout, British beef brisket smoked with hickory wood and slow-cooked for five hours, with a Tennessee-style BBQ glaze.
Slow Cooked Cherry Wood Smoked Baby Back Ribs
£16/1.18kg
Available 1 May
Butchered using selected cuts to deliver larger, meatier ribs. Coated in a pitmaster style BBQ rub and lightly smoked with cherry wood chips before being slowly cooked with added Lexington style mop sauce as well as a Kansas style BBQ glaze.
BBQ Loaded Crispy Potato Pops
£3.50/325g
Available 1 May
Crispy potato pops topped with smoky BBQ sauce & extra mature cheddar cheese.
Ultimate BBQ Coleslaw
£1.60/200g
Available 10 April
Ultimate BBQ Coleslaw side dish with a tangy chilli flavour.
Boston style BBQ Beans with Bacon
£3.50/300g
Available 1 May
American-inspired side dish of haricot beans, a sweet & smoky molasses-based sauce and smoked bacon lardons.
Amarillo Chilli & Lime Butterfly Chicken Breast
£5.50/535g
Available 3 April
British butterflied chicken breast marinated in zesty lime, lemongrass and ginger and finished with an amarillo chilli, agave and lime drizzle.
Texan King Kebab
£6.50/700g
Available 1 May
Inspired by American BBQ, a sharing kebab of British chicken thigh pieces coated in a smoky Texas firepit rub and finished with honey BBQ sauce.
Read more:
-
Sainsbury’s mimics Tesco for third time with new everyday low prices campaign
-
Sainsbury’s campaign uses poetry to highlight ‘stigma’ of food poverty
BBQ Vegetarian
by Sainsbury’s Spicy Mango Chutney Falafels
£2.30/200g
Available 24 April
Sweet and spicy falafel balls with spiced mango chutney.
by Sainsbury’s Korean Style Veggie Burgers
£2/227g
Available 24 April
Inspired by flavours of the Far East, veggie burgers made of butternut squash, mushroom, carrot, courgette and spring onion. With gochujang paste made with red miso, ginger and garlic. Serve in a classic burger or bao bun.
by Sainsbury’s Shawarma Spiced Kebabs
£3/264g
Available 24 April
Meat alternative Middle Eastern-inspired spiced kebabs of aubergine, roasted red peppers and squash.
Feta & Honey Filo Straws
£3.50/120g Available 10 April
Inspired by flavours of Greece: tangy feta cheese and golden honey wrapped in filo pastry.
Read more:
-
Future Brands head leaves Sainsbury’s after restructure
-
Sainsbury’s workers’ day from hell: this week in grocery on TikTok
BBQ Grazing Table
Extra Thick Tzatziki
£2.50/170g
Available 10 April
Made from creamy labneh, fresh mint and cucumber.
Middle Eastern Carrot & Spiced Yogurt Salad
£3.25/250g
Available 15 May
Middle Eastern inspired salad with sumac roasted carrots, dried cranberry, orange and cous cous. Topped with toasted seeds and spiced yoghurt dressing.
Romesco Olives
£3/160g
Available 10 April
Roasted red pepper and smoked paprika dressing on Spanish Gordal olives.
Middle Eastern Beetroot & Labneh Salad
£3.25/250g
Available 15 May
Chickpea and barley salad with jumbo flame raisins and mint, topped with roasted beetroot wedges and labneh.
Asian Tenderstem & Miso Salad
£3.25/250g
Available 15 May
Inspired by the flavours of Asia, tenderstem broccoli with quinoa, edamame and carrot salad, paired with a miso and red pepper dressing.
Food to Go
Smoked Salmon Bagel
£4.50/147g
Available 13 May
Cured buttery smoked salmon bagel with lemon and rich cream cheese.
Salt Beef & Emmental Bagel
£4.50/181g
Available 13 May
Salt beef with creamy emmental cheese, mustard, gherkin and sauerkraut mix.
King Prawn & Rice Noodle Salad with a Chilli & Lime Dressing
£4.50/275g
Available 13 May
Jumbo king prawn rice noodle salad with edamame beans, pak choi, red pepper, spring onion and a sweet chilli and lime dressing.
Miso Chicken & Rice Noodle Salad
£4.50/280g
Available 20 May
Inspired by the Far East. Grilled miso chicken chunks, spinach, carrot and cabbage slaw, and edamame beans. On rice noodles and a miso & ginger dressing.
Read more:
-
Sainsbury’s IT ‘meltdown’ offers lessons in crisis management
-
Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda latest to cut baby formula prices, as Aldi drops again
Desserts
Caramel & Peanut Layered Gelato
£4.50/350g
Available 12 May
Layered with caramel gelato, caramel sauce and caramelised peanut pieces.
Tiramisu Layered Gelato
£4.50/350g
Available 12 May
Coffee sauce, marsala wine and mascarpone in gelato form.
Raspberry Layered Gelato
£4.50/400g
Available 12 May
Layers of mascarpone ice cream swirled with a raspberry sauce.
Pistachio Tiramisu
£4.50/400g
Available 10 April
A Sicilian-inspired twist on tiramisu. Savoiardi biscuits layered with mascarpone enriched with pistachio paste, topped with chopped pistachios.
Iced Cream Cookie Sandwich
£7/550g
Available 12 May
Layers of semifreddo from British whipping cream and mascarpone cheese. With pockets of chocolate sauce, made with dark Belgian chocolate in whipped mallow.
Discovery Collection Wines
Semillon
£10.50/75cl
Available 7 May
“Bright and aromatic white with its notes of zesty citrus fruits, juicy peach and crisp acidity. A mellow hint of honey lingers on the finish.”
Cinsault
£11/75cl
Available 7 May
“Vibrant and fruity red with delicious strawberry, raspberry and morello cherry flavours. The finish is long and smooth with a hint of white pepper.”
Nerello Mascalese
£11/75cl
Available 7 May
“Pale pink sparkling wine with a floral aroma. Notes of pink grapefruit lead to juicy black cherry and spice flavours.”
Teroldego
£7.50/75cl
Available 7 May
“Rich and fruity red with intense aromas of raspberry and black cherry, followed by notes of forest fruits on the palate. This red is full-bodied and elegant with a luscious mouthfeel.”
Bandol Rosé
£11/75cl
Available 7 May
“Delicate, pale pink wine captures the essence of Provence with its wild strawberry and vibrant redcurrant flavours. Fresh and elegant, the finish is long with a crisp minerality.”
Luberon
£12/75cl
Available 7 May
“Well-balanced white exudes freshness with aromas of white flowers and flavours of lemon and tangerine. A refreshing minerality complements the lively citrus notes.”
Read more:
-
Sainsbury’s launches Amazon-style ‘Shop in Shop’ function for brands
-
Sainsbury’s to cut up to 1,500 roles as part of ‘Save and Invest to Win’ plan
Beer
Session Ale
£1.50/500ml
Available 17 March
Session ale balanced with bitter hops and malt flavours with a subtle citrus and grapefruit finish.
Taste the Difference Hazy IPA
£1.95/500ml
Available 17 March
Hazy ale brewed using Amarillo and Centennial hops. With grapefruit, citrus and tropical fruit notes to come through with a slightly dry hoppy finish.
Tropical Pale Ale
£1.95/500ml
Available 17 March
Fruity flavoured pale ale with subtle hints of tropical mango and passionfruit.
Summer Days Ale
£3.50/750ml
Available 17 March
Summer ale with exotic fruits and citrus notes.
Cocktails
Ready to Drink Seville Orange G&T
£5.50/75cl
Available 7 April
London Dry Gin mixed with Seville orange flavours and sparkling tonic water.
Ready to Drink Pink Grapefruit G&T
£5.50/75cl
Available 7 April
London Dry Gin mixed with pink grapefruit flavours and sparkling tonic water.
Pina Colada Cocktail Box
£7.20/1.5 litres
Available 26 May
Pineapple juice and coconut blended with Caribbean white rum. Served in a bag in a box to serve up to 10.
Sangria
£6.75/75cl
Available 7 May
Lightly sparkling sangria with tangy notes of citrus fruits, and red wine. Serve chilled.
By Sainsbury’s Piña Colada can
£1.20/250ml
Available 7 April
Ready-to-drink premixed cocktail with Caribbean white rum, pineapple juice and coconut flavours.
By Sainsbury’s Raspberry Mojito can
£1.20/250ml
Available 7 April
Read-to-drink pre-mixed white rum cocktail with lime juice, raspberry and mint.
Raspberry & Rhubarb Gin & Tonic can
£2/250ml
Available 7 April
London Dry Gin mixed with raspberry and rhubarb, and topped with sparkling tonic water.
Sicilian Lemon Gin & Tonic can
£2/250ml
Available 7 April
Sparkling tonic water with London Dry Gin and lemon flavouring.
No comments yet