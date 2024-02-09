This Easter, Sainsbury’s is blending tradition with innovation from showstoppers to luxury eggs in its Taste the Difference range.
From a hot cross bun-inspired stuffed chicken breast to a classic panna cotta with in an Easter-themed shape, plus Easter eggs get an adult twist with new coffee, blonde, and honeycomb corn flavours.
Check out what’s new for Easter 2024 in the full range below:
Easter Sunday mains
Taste the Difference Hot Cross Chicken
£10/850g
Available 27 March
Inspired by the traditional hot cross bun, this hot cross chicken is made with British chicken breast and filled with a pork and orange stuffing, topped with a mixed spice glaze and finished with an all-butter puff pastry cross.
Taste the Difference Crackin’ Good Egg Panna Cotta
£10/560g
Available 27 March
A silky panna cotta egg made with British double cream and Madagascan vanilla, topped with a tropical mango yolk.
Hot Cross Buns
Taste the Difference Sticky Toffee Hot Cross Buns
£1.50/280g
Available now
Hand-crossed buns filled with sticky chopped dates and caramel fudge pieces.
Taste the Difference St Clements & Honey Hot Cross Buns
£1.50/280g
Available now
Sweet and sticky honey paired with citrus to give these hand-crossed buns an extra fruity kick.
Taste the Difference Apple & Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns
£1.50/280g
Available now
Apple and cinnamon hand-crossed buns made from a sourdough starter.
Luxury Easter Eggs
Taste the Difference Belgian Honeycomb Corn Crunch Egg
£8/230g
Available 15 February
Nostalgic Easter egg with Belgian milk chocolate and mixed with roasted corn and crunchy honeycomb for a sweet and savoury balance.
Taste the Difference Belgian Chocolate Orange Egg
£8/230g
Available 15 February
55% dark Belgian chocolate orange egg with Italian candied orange pieces and crunchy sugar pearls.
Taste the Difference Belgian Golden Blonde Egg
£8/230g
Available 15 February
Caramelised white chocolate egg with crunchy French feuilletine wafers, caramel pieces and sea salt.
Taste the Difference Belgian Latte Macchiato Egg
£8/230g
Available 15 February
White chocolate egg infused with a blend of arabica and robusta coffee, mixed with crunchy French feuilletine wafers.
Free From
Taste the Difference Free From Extra Thick Rocky Road Egg
£8/250g
Available now
Gluten and milk free
Thick milk-free Easter egg with crunchy biscuit pieces and soft chewy mallows.
Taste the Difference Free From Extra Thick Caramel & Biscuit Egg
£8/250g
Available now
Gluten and milk free
Cocoa butter milk free Easter egg with caramel and biscuit pieces for extra crunch.
Taste the Difference Free From Chocolate Orange Hot Cross Buns
£2.50/280g
Available now
Gluten and milk free
Hot cross buns with dark chocolate chips, citrus peel and clementine oil.
Taste the Difference Free From Hot Cross Bun Flavour Tarts
£3.25/190g
Available now
Gluten and milk free
Citrus peel, raisins and mixed spiced flavours in a gluten and milk-free pastry filled with a syrup sponge.
