Sainsbury’s will now include meat, fish and poultry in its Nectar Prices initiative under the latest extension of its new flagship loyalty scheme.

From today (12 July), discounted Nectar Prices will be available on a selection of own-label and branded products, including Sainsbury’s So Organic lamb mince, Richmond Thick Pork sausages and multipacks of Peperami Original.

The grocer first launched the pricing initiative, which echoes Tesco’s Clubcard Prices, in April on around 300 branded cupboard staples. Customers who scan a Nectar card receive discounts when they buy the included items online or in store.

The rollout across meat and fish means Nectar Prices are now available on around 3,500 products, in categories including health, alcohol and babyfood. It was rolled out across fresh fruit and vegetables for the first time in June, with Sainsbury’s adding bakery and dairy earlier the same month.

Sainsbury’s regularly rotates the line-up on offer but some of the new savings include a four-pack of 500g By Sainsbury’s Southern Fried Breaded Fresh British Chicken Steaks, which will fall from £3.55 usual price to £2.75 on Nectar Prices, a discount of 23%.

Another product currently on offer is a two-pack of premium Taste the Difference Beer Battered Cod Fillets, which fall 10% in price when on Nectar Prices to £4.95, down from £5.50 usual.

Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts said in a results call last week that the scheme has attracted a million new customers since it first launched, taking the total Nectar members to more than 18 million.

The promotion covered around 10% of Sainsbury’s total range, Roberts said at the time.

Sainsbury’s saw grocery sales grow 11% during the quarter to 24 June. Roberts credited the scheme, alongside Sainsbury’s wider investments in value such as its Stamford Street range, as being behind the growth.

Sainsbury’s is gearing up to extend its Your Nectar Prices, a personalised version of the scheme, onto its e-commerce site at some time during the next year.