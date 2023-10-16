Sainsbury’s has become the first big four grocer to partner with menopause awareness company GenM.

GenM was launched in 2021 by former Innocent innovation director Sam Simister and Heather Jackson as a platform to help brands and companies better cater to customers and staff experiencing the menopause.

It includes campaigning for brands to improve the amount of “menopause friendly” products and for better signposting in stores.

Sainsbury’s has joined the 80-strong GenM Collective, which includes Co-op, Holland & Barrett and Boots, and will work with the network to improve the menopause experience across its business, from marketing to HR, merchandising and product development.

“Sainsbury’s are proud to be joining with GenM – the menopause partner for brands,” said Sainsbury’s health & beauty category director Alex Jefferson.

“GenM is transforming the menopause through empowering brands to understand, serve and support this audience. They are helping to make menopause support more visible for customers and to normalise the conversation surrounding the menopause.”

The supermarket has not outlined any specific commitments as yet, but Jefferson said Sainsbury’s was looking forward to improving “the menopause experience for all”.

One of the most significant developments launched by GenM has been the launch of the M-Tick shelf label. The logo aims to highlight menopause-friendly products on shelves, in the same way the ‘V’ is used to label vegan products. The M-Tick launched in Boots in October 2022 on 100 products.

GenM also worked with Holland & Barrett to train 4,000 shopworkers as specialist menopause advisors, as part of a wider campaign that saw the introduction of specialist ‘Pause & Listen’ consultation rooms in some stores in October 2022.

H&B also included ranges tailored specifically to customers experiencing the menopause as part of its food category relaunch in September this year.

When Jackson was profiled by The Grocer in January 2023, she hailed the impact of the network since its launch. However, she stressed the importance of persuading a major supermarket to sign up to the scheme as the next goal in changing the norm across the industry.

“We are delighted to welcome Sainsbury’s to our collective of 80 partners, all committed to improving the menopause experience for all, including how we search, source and shop for menopause products,” Jackson said.

“We created GenM to unite progressive brands and help them engage with the menopause in a purposeful way, working to drive real change for ‘the change’. As the first port of call for many, retailers play a huge role in supporting menopausal consumers.

“Sainsbury’s is a national institution and a huge part of so many of our lives – we are proud to be partnered with such an iconic brand, the first of the big four supermarkets to join us,” she added. “We look forward to working together with Sainsbury’s to help them transform how supermarkets cater to menopausal consumers.”