Sainsbury’s has reduced the price of some of its own-label kitchen and toilet roll lines for the second time in the space of two months.

The price of 12 own-label products from its By Sainsbury’s range will drop by up to 7% as part of the £4m investment, which Sainsbury’s is making after seeing further falls in the wholesale cost of pulp.

The reduction means Sainsbury’s has reduced the price of some household paper lines by as much as 18% following an initial cut to some lines in June, the supermarket said.

Among the 12 products are a two-pack of ultra-absorbent kitchen roll, which has fallen from £3.25 to £3. It also means two-packs of super soft mansize tissues will drop by 25p to £2.50, while 16 rolls of supersoft quilted toilet roll will drop to £6.50, from £7.50.

Sainsbury’s will reduce the price of three further products over the coming weeks, the supermarket said.

“As the cost of living challenges continue, we remain completely focused on lowering prices on the essential products that our customers buy most often,” said Sainsbury’s food commercial director Rhian Bartlett.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep prices low on the high-volume products we know are a staple in households across the country. We’re committed to offering the very best value so customers know they are getting a great deal when they shop with us and do not need to go anywhere else.”

It’s the latest in a string of price cuts announced by the supermarket over recent months, taking its total investment in lower prices to £560m over the past two years.

It includes a £15m investment in lowering the price of cupboard staples announced in June, in addition to cuts in the price of dairy, bread and butter lines announced since April. Sainsbury’s has also relaunched its value own label under the Stamford Street brand, and launched its flagship Nectar Prices loyalty scheme in April.

It’s been rapidly rolling out the amount of categories included in the initiative since launch, which now spans more than 3,500 products, including meat, fish and alcohol, although it is regularly rotated.

Analysis of Assosia data by The Grocer last week revealed Sainsbury’s is offering discounts of up to 34% on some lines under the scheme.