Sainsbury’s has extended personalised Nectar Prices to online shoppers for the first time, giving loyalty scheme members exclusive discounts on the products they buy regularly.

Until now, Your Nectar Prices have only been available to Nectar app users who scan as they shop in store using Sainsbury’s SmartShop. Such users have saved over £30m this year through the personalised offers, according to Sainsbury’s.

The extension means members will now get personalised offers when shopping for groceries on Sainsburys.co.uk or its grocery app, for home delivery or click & collect.

They will get up to 10 personalised prices each week, with savings of up to 30% on each product, visible on the Nectar app or the Nectar page on Sainsburys.co.uk.

The list of items is based on the products they purchase on a regular basis, and what “Nectar thinks they’ll love based on these shopping habits”, according to Sainsbury’s.

The personalised offers are refreshed every Friday and valid for seven days. The exclusive discounts can also be used more than once.

“Offering great value to customers is important to Sainsbury’s and Your Nectar Prices aims to help where it really matters, by offering savings on products people love and regularly buy,” said Alex Naisby, Nectar director of loyalty & CRM.

“Sainsbury’s customers have already saved millions of pounds by taking advantage of Your Nectar Prices in store via SmartShop and so we’re pleased to now offer it to a wider pool of shoppers. We want as many customers as possible to reap the benefits of our personalised prices.”

Loyalty scheme members shopping in store must continue to use SmartShop to get Your Nectar Prices.