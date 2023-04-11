Sainsbury’s has overhauled its Nectar loyalty scheme with the launch of Nectar Prices, echoing Tesco’s long-standing Clubcard Prices strategy.

In what is a significant change to its loyalty scheme, customers will now be offered discounts on more than 300 products in-store and online including Heinz Beanz, Nescafé coffee and Coke Zero multipacks when using a Nectar card or app at the checkout.

Previously Nectar card holders – of which there are around 18 million – were only offered points on purchases, which could be cashed in as money off their next shop or rewards.

Under the changes, the price of a 720g box of Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut will fall by 22% to £3.75, while the cost of a 12-pack of 330ml Corona Extra will fall by 36% to £9.

The price of some goods will more than half. For example, the shelf price of a 200g jar of Nescafé Gold blend instant coffee will drop from £8.10 to £4.

The savings will apply alongside Sainsbury’s existing Your Nectar Prices scheme, which provides customers using the supermarket’s SmartShop function personalised discounts of up to 30% on products they regularly buy.

“We are delighted to launch Nectar Prices, which will help millions of our customers save more on every trip to Sainsbury’s. There is much more to look forward to, we will keep refreshing Nectar Prices and increasing the variety of products on offer,” said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts.

“It gets better – Nectar customers who shop in store with SmartShop will receive extra personalised value with Your Nectar Prices, bringing them the best prices on their favourite products. Our customers really are at the heart of every decision we make and we hope they find that Nectar Prices is an exciting way to bring them consistently great value all year round.”

Sainsbury’s has been increasingly focused on reducing prices in a bid to stop ever more price-conscious customers switching to discounters Aldi and Lidl. In December the supermarket announced it was investing £50m in price cuts, taking its total investment in price to £550m by March 2023.

It has also ramped up its Aldi price match campaign in recent months, increasing the range of products included, and heavily promoting the offer with signage in stores.

The launch of a loyalty scheme more closely aligned to Tesco’s Clubcard follows a similar move by Morrisons, which revamped its My Morrisons scheme in December.