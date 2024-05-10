Sainsbury’s has partnered with Gousto to launch a new recipe box range, as the supermarket doubles down on its meal kit offering.

The new recipe boxes began rolling into an initial 60 Sainsbury’s stores on Thursday, The Grocer can reveal. Priced at £9, they contain fresh ingredients and a recipe card supplied by Gousto.

Sainsbury’s is also doubling the range of products in its recently relaunched partnership with meal kit provider SimplyCook, adding a further four recipe boxes.

“We are thrilled to expand our recipe kit offering and exclusively launch Gousto in a supermarket first,” said Sainsbury’s fresh food director Richard Crampton.

“We want to ensure Sainsbury’s is the destination for innovation and these exciting new recipe kits from both Gousto and SimplyCook will be a fantastic addition to our aisles.”

Sainsbury’s has been working to improve its dine-in offering, in response to a trend that has increasingly seen shoppers trade down from restaurants to home-cooked meals during the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, meal kit players have been looking for new ways to reach customers as higher food prices squeeze demand for their core direct-to-consumer services.

For Gousto, it marks a return to supermarket shelves following its retail debut in a short trial in Co-op stores in 2017, which was scrapped after issues with uptake and supply.

The new boxes include three chicken recipes: a Korean Yang-Nyum Chicken, a Chicken & Apple Casserole and a Shredded Hoisin Chicken Wrap.

A Truffle Mayo Burger & Fries recipe and a Mongolian Lamb Stir Fry are among the other meat options, while vegetarians will be able to make a Paneer Tikka Naan & Salad. All serve two and can be made in “as little as 15 minutes”.

“As part of our vision to become the UK’s most-loved way to eat dinner, we have teamed up with Sainsbury’s to bring our leading dinnertime choice and variety to even more households across the country,” said Sally Matthews, Gousto chief customer officer.

“Busy shoppers wanting to cook nutritious meals from scratch can benefit from Gousto’s easy-to-prepare, mouthwatering meals in stores from 9 May. The recipe boxes contain our high-quality pre-measured ingredients and fresh produce, as well as easy-to-follow recipe cards, making it easy to whip up some of our tastiest dinners with no food waste.”

As revealed by The Grocer, Sainsbury’s relaunched its partnership with SimplyCook in November at a single store in Witney. It has since been rolled out across its estate. Sainsbury’s provides the core ingredients, while SimplyCook provides spice pots and recipe cards.

The four new flavours are Bang Bang Chicken Satay Noodles, Sticky Korean Chicken and a Chinese Sweet Chilli Beef, all priced at £7 to serve two, and an Indonesian Coconut Curry which costs £9.50 to serve four. It takes the total range to eight meal kits.

“The SimplyCook with Sainsbury’s partnership is a new way for shoppers to get incredible flavour and new recipe inspiration from SimplyCook flavour pots, alongside great-quality ingredients from Sainsburys,” said SimplyCook retail MD Sam Tierney.

“It’s everything you need to cook in one box – and we’re super excited to offer that to Sainsburys shoppers.”