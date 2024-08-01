Sainsbury’s has relaunched its annual Nectar Great Fruit & Veg challenge. Now in its fifth year, the initiative offers customers the chance to win up to 1,000 Nectar points on “personalised” select portions of fruit & vegetables.

Available via Sainsbury’s Nectar App and SmartShop checkout-free app between 31 July and 17 September, shoppers who join the challenge will be recommended fruit & vegetable products and portions based on their previous shopping habits.

They’ll then be able to reclaim points by buying the products, which include fresh, ambient and tinned lines, as well as dried produce. Shoppers will need to scan their Nectar Card in store or shop using one of Sainsbury’s Smart Shop self-scanning devices to reclaim the points.

“Through the return of the Great Fruit & Veg Challenge we hope to continue helping our customers enjoy a varied, nutritious diet in a fun and rewarding way,” said Alex Naisby, Sainsbury’s director of loyalty & CRM.

“We want to make good, healthy food affordable for everyone, whether that’s through our Low Everyday Prices, Aldi Price Match or Nectar Prices, or personalised prices available to digital customers through Your Nectar Prices.

“We’re encouraging customers to fill their baskets with fruit & veg to make even healthier choices, with the bonus of extra Nectar points. The response to our challenge was incredible last year, with 20% more customers choosing to opt in than the previous year, meaning over 700,000 customers enjoyed 278 million bonus points over the duration of the challenge.

“As we celebrate our fifth year, we’d love to see even more customers getting involved to discover the fantastic range of fruit and veg available in store and online,” Naisby said.

Sainsbury’s customers purchased 110 million portions of fruit & veg during last year’s challenge, the retailer said.

It’s the latest initiative launched by Sainsbury’s in recent weeks following the launch of a new campaign with Mars’ Dolmio to raise funds for summer holiday food hubs.

Sainsbury’s publishes its healthy food sales as part of its Plan for Better strategy. It’s set the target of 85% of its total sales being classed as “healthy and better for you” by 2025, in line with the NHS’s Eatwell guidelines. ‘Healthier’ options formed 80.9% of Sainsbury’s total sales in 2023, down from 81.2% in 2022.