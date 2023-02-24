The noise surrounding disposable vapes has been deafening of late. It is also alarming.

We have already experienced 18 months of concerns, ranging from appeal to youth in some quarters to the rising availability of illicit products. These concerns are now compounded by widespread reports of non-compliance with regulatory rules designed to ensure the safety of these products for adult consumers.

It’s not all doom and gloom. We mustn’t lose sight of the fact that innovation within the e-cigarette category has helped millions of adult smokers switch away from cigarettes.

Price, ease of use, and convenience all ranked highly when UK retailers were asked what adult smokers would prioritise if choosing a smoke-free alternative in 2023 [PML]. These attributes epitomise disposable devices, no doubt contributing to the meteoric growth of the segment across grocery and convenience channels.

The UK is one of the most progressive markets when it comes to vapes, and the positive impact of this is seen when comparing the decline in smoking rates over the past 10 to 15 years to those of other nations that have failed to embrace vaping and, indeed, the concept of tobacco harm reduction.

Unfortunately, the growth of the category has attracted bad actors to the industry, whose actions tarnish responsible manufacturers and retailers and risk eroding the public health potential of vaping to help eliminate smoking. The longer their irresponsible actions continue, the louder the calls for regulation will get, potentially resulting in a response that risks undermining the UK’s progress towards a smoke-free future.

For us – or any responsible manufacturer – operating in this category is about strict adherence to local laws when developing smoke-free alternatives that meet the highest possible standards, and which undergo rigorous quality control measures to ensure compliance and consistency with every product.

As an industry, we must strive to go further. Responsible commercialisation means every aspect of these products, from the look and feel to the description of flavours, should be squarely aimed at adults who would otherwise continue to smoke.

Responsible retailers also have a role to play. They know what good looks like. They want to avoid situations where the wrong products get into the wrong hands.

Disposable vapes are part of an expanding range of products that are accelerating the UK’s smoke-free future. We all have a responsibility to ensure the right products get to the right people in the right way. We cannot allow illicit, inferior, or irresponsible products to threaten the viability of consumer choice for adults looking to leave cigarettes behind.