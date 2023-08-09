AG Barr is to launch Pwr-Bru, a new line of energy drinks brand from its Irn-Bru brand.

Pwr-Bru will launch with four flavours (Original, Cherry, Berry and Tropical) nationally in Scotland later this month.

Non-HFSS and levy-free, Pwr-Bru will be available in plain and price-marked £1.19 cans, as well as non-price marked cans (rsp: £1.40/500ml) from 28 August.

Owner AG Barr said the extension would pair “the distinctive personality of Irn-Bru” with a “secret flavour essence and a bold design” to disrupt Scotland’s energy drinks market.

Commercial director Jonathan Kemp pointed to the category’s fast growth, which he said had delivered “one third of total soft drinks category growth” in Scotland [Circana 52 w/e 6 May], but low penetration – just 25% of shoppers in Scotland currently buy energy brands [Kantar 52 w/e 14 May] – as justification for the innovation.

“All our research was telling us that shoppers loved the unique Bru essence in an energy format, but they wanted us to go one step further with flavour and appearance,” he said. “Pwr-Bru is the brand to unlock incremental growth by offering something truly different, delivering an energy drink like no other brand can.”

The launch will be supported by a £3m marketing drive targeting 18-24s using social media, brand influencers and sampling.

Barr Soft Drinks said it would use its field sales team to offer support to over 4,000 Scottish retailers. It said it would deliver “attention-grabbing” PoS to outlets in the first few weeks of launch.

In December last year, AG Barr struck a deal to acquire Boost Drinks, the c-store staple energy drinks brand, for an initial consideration of £20m.

The company already makes caffeinated energy drinks under the Irn-Bru umbrella and in 2021 launched Rubicon Raw, a caffeinated extension of its Rubicon soft drinks brand.

Until 2020, the company also distributed and sold Rockstar in the UK.