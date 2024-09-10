Jonny Wilkinson’s One Living brand has extended into CBD, becoming the first supplier to launch cold-pressed CBD drinks into a major grocer.

CBD drinks in Mint & Lime and Wild Berry have hit Sainsbury’s stores (rsp: £6.50/4x330ml). They contain 10mg of CBD per can, and are sugar, additive and artificial sweetener-free.

The NPD is possible as the FSA has exempted some CBD products made from cold-pressed hemp oil from novel foods regulation as there is evidence of its consumption prior to 1997.

One Living’s CBD drinks were “infused with scientifically backed wellbeing-enhancing ingredients” including four B vitamins and magnesium, the brand said.

This helped to support “cognitive and psychological wellbeing by enhancing focus, restoring calm, and promoting overall balance,” it added.

By cold-pressing the CBD used in its drinks, One Living was able to create “a natural, organic mouthfeel, avoiding the chemical coating associated with isolate CBD,” the brand claimed.

It comes after One Living was relaunched by Wilkinson and CEO Tim Lennox in June. The functional drinks brand had previously been known as No 1 Living, but was rebranded to reflect the brand’s new, more holistic wellness positioning.

“Our cold-pressed CBD aligns to our mission in supporting everyday wellbeing,” Wilkinson said. ”Recovery and relaxation are essential for finding balance and allowing us to heal and these new drinks can help people do that.”

Last month, new-to-market CBD brand Skip launched with a trio of cold-pressed drinks, claiming to be the only supplier in the market fully compliant with all CBD regulations and within the FSA’s safe level consumption guidance.