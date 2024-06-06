Starbucks is to expand its ready-to-drink offer, adding range of protein drinks with coffee.

Starbucks Protein Drink with Coffee (rsp: £2.75/330ml) contains a blend of Starbucks arabica coffee, 20g of protein and low fat milk, with no added sugar.

Bottles in Caffe Latte, Chocolate Mocha, and Caramel Hazelnut are to roll into Asda from 13 June before launching in Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s in July.

The trio were designed to “support active lifestyles”, Starbucks said.

Their introduction would “continue to drive growth in the milk-based beverage category”, said Adam Hacking, head of beverages at Starbucks RTD maker Arla.

He said Starbucks shoppers were “some of protein’s biggest fans” buying the supplement 6.1 times per year more frequently than average, according to data from Kantar.

“This is a game-changing launch, so we have gone full strength, with not only one flavour but three,” he said. “It is a whole new range that will further build our market-leading position and give consumers even more choice.”

Starbucks remains the category leader in dairy-based drinks, having grown sales by 11% to £132.4m [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].

With this latest NPD, the brand will be hoping to take advantage of burgeoning interest in sports nutrition, a category that has seen 26.9% value growth on volumes up by 12.1% [Circana 52 w/e 9 September 2023].

