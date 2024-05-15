Asda has become the latest retailer to unveil a UK produce-specific page to its website.

The retailer has updated its website to include a Support UK page, which will be regularly updated to showcase all the produce sourced from UK-based farms and suppliers that Asda customers can choose from.

Aldi, Co-op, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose implemented similar additions to their websites earlier this year.

The move follows a campaign launched by MP Dr Luke Evans and signed by 110 MPs calling for supermarkets to incorporate a ‘buy British’ section online.

“We know our customers are conscious of where their food comes from, and many seek out homegrown produce in our stores,” said Asda chief commercial officer for food Kris Comerford.

“So, to make it easier for customers to find the best UK produce available at Asda, we are pleased to launch a dedicated section of Asda.com for British products so our customers can more easily support our brilliant UK-based produce suppliers.”

Customers can view all of Asda’s fresh produce grown and farmed in the UK across categories such as fruit & veg, poultry, dairy and herbs.

The move was hinted at by Comerford earlier this month, when he gave evidence alongside other supermarket executives to the Efra committee’s ongoing inquiry into fairness in the supply chain.